WIRE Buzz: Alan Menken scores Skydance's Spellbound; Skeet Ulrich talks Riverdale exit; more

In today’s WIRE Buzz, a multi-time Academy Award winner “scores” his next feature, Skeet Ulrich talks more about his Riverdale departure, and ESPN shows off some "super" NBA jerseys.

First up, Deadline is reporting that Alan Menken has signed on to compose original songs and the score for Skydance’s upcoming animated feature Spellbound. The story revolves around a young girl who must break a spell that has split her kingdom in two.

Menken, whose career spans approximately 30 years, has won eight Oscars for his work on such classic Disney films as The Little Mermaid (“Under the Sea”), Beauty and the Beast (“Be Our Guest”), Aladdin (“A Whole New World”), and Pocahontas (“Colors of the Wind”).

Menken will work with his longtime lyricist Glenn Slater and music producer Chris Montan. Spellbound will be directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek, Shark Tale) and written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin (Mulan) and Linda Woolverton (Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King).

“I’m thrilled to be united with so many talented collaborators and very much look forward to working with Vicky Jenson, Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin,” said Menken in a statement. “Spellbound promises to be quite unique and inspiring.”

Credit: The CW

In February, we reported that Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols would be departing the hit CW show Riverdale. Now, Ulrich has honestly expounded on his decision to leave Jughead and his friends behind.

Entertainment Weekly reports that while participating in a Q&A on girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin's Instagram Live, Ulrich responded to to a fan’s question regarding leaving the show. “I’m leaving Riverdale because I got bored creatively,” he answered. "How's that? That's the most honest answer."

Like many other TV productions, Season 4 Riverdale shut down production early due to the coronavirus. Both Ulrich and Nichols have agreed to appear in Season 5 to wrap up their respective storylines.

Finally, fandoms collide to do battle on the basketball court. ESPN's Facebook page posted some mock-ups of NBA team uniforms inspired by comic book heroes and villains.

The basketball uniforms/supersuits were created by graphic designer Mikey Halim. You can check out a few of them down below, starting with this "Clown Prince of Crime" inspired Denver Nuggets uniform, honoring their All-Star center, Nikola "Joker" Jokić.

It's time for Cleveland to suit up in their Iron Man armor.

Swing by a Clippers game while wearing your Spider-Man jersey. The arm would house an actual web shooter if it wasn't considered cheating.

Our only question is how would the rules be enforced should the uniforms activate real superpowers? Is it a foul if your uniform comes with a batarang you can throw while on defense? Would a member of the Flash/Heat get called for "one million dribbling?"

Check out the rest of Halim's extensive collection on his Instagram page.