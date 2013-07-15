Latest Stories

Monsters Inc. Sully and Boo
Tag: TV
Disney unveils first look at Monsters at Work, Forky shorts, and new Phineas & Ferb film at D23
Barbara Eden
Tag: Fangrrls
Barbara Eden's career as a genre queen
Michael Dorn Worf Star Trek The Next Generation
Tag: TV
Michael Dorn says his Worf show would 'fit so well' into new Star Trek universe
Kit Harington
Tag: Movies
Rumor of the Day: Game of Thrones' Kit Harington headed to the MCU
League_of_Extraordinary_Gentlemen_0.jpg

Alan Moore bashes League of Extraordinary Gentlemen TV reboot

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jul 15, 2013

You knew it was coming, and now comic guru Alan Moore has chimed in on Fox’s plan to reboot his League of Extraordinary Gentlemen comic as a TV series. Hint: He’s not psyched.

Moore's acclaimed comic started in 1999, and followed a Victorian-era team of heroes from literature and history. It stared as a period-set take on Justice League, but expanded its world into one of the richest and most unique in comic history.

More Alan Moore

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Dream Casting: The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Top 10 Header
Dream Casting: Alan Moore's Top 10

Entertainment Weekly caught up with Moore to ask him about the plan to turn his comic into a weekly TV show, and he equated the project to the studios simply rummaging through the trash for something to adapt.

While discussing the TV effort, Moore also noted the complete and utter failure of the 2003 film adaptation starring Sean Connery, which was a critical and commercial bomb, as proof that it probably isn’t a very good idea:

“Me and [co-creator] Kevin [O’Neill] have been chuckling about that one, we only heard about it the other day. When [DC Comics] did the recent Watchmen prequel comics I said all of sorts of deeply offensive things about the modern entertainment industry clearly having no ideas of its own and having to go through dust bins and spittoons in the dead of night to recycle things...

The announcement that there is a League of Extraordinary Gentlemen television series hasn’t caused me to drastically alter my opinions. Now it seems they are recycling things that have already proven not to work.”

Zing! Not to argue with Moore, but there was a very simple reason the film version failed. It was truly, deeply awful — and took too many liberties with Moore’s canon. A faithful adaptation (as faithful as you can be without Moore signed on, admittedly) could be interesting.

Of course, it’s a long shot to think that will actually happen — but we can always hope. In the meantime, let's just be glad that some things never change, and good ol’ Alan Moore is still as sassy as he’s ever been.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

Tag: Alan Moore
Tag: The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: