Alan Moore bashes League of Extraordinary Gentlemen TV reboot

You knew it was coming, and now comic guru Alan Moore has chimed in on Fox’s plan to reboot his League of Extraordinary Gentlemen comic as a TV series. Hint: He’s not psyched.

Moore's acclaimed comic started in 1999, and followed a Victorian-era team of heroes from literature and history. It stared as a period-set take on Justice League, but expanded its world into one of the richest and most unique in comic history.

Entertainment Weekly caught up with Moore to ask him about the plan to turn his comic into a weekly TV show, and he equated the project to the studios simply rummaging through the trash for something to adapt.

While discussing the TV effort, Moore also noted the complete and utter failure of the 2003 film adaptation starring Sean Connery, which was a critical and commercial bomb, as proof that it probably isn’t a very good idea:

“Me and [co-creator] Kevin [O’Neill] have been chuckling about that one, we only heard about it the other day. When [DC Comics] did the recent Watchmen prequel comics I said all of sorts of deeply offensive things about the modern entertainment industry clearly having no ideas of its own and having to go through dust bins and spittoons in the dead of night to recycle things... The announcement that there is a League of Extraordinary Gentlemen television series hasn’t caused me to drastically alter my opinions. Now it seems they are recycling things that have already proven not to work.”

Zing! Not to argue with Moore, but there was a very simple reason the film version failed. It was truly, deeply awful — and took too many liberties with Moore’s canon. A faithful adaptation (as faithful as you can be without Moore signed on, admittedly) could be interesting.

Of course, it’s a long shot to think that will actually happen — but we can always hope. In the meantime, let's just be glad that some things never change, and good ol’ Alan Moore is still as sassy as he’s ever been.

