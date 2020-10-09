Alan Moore says grown-up superhero fandom is ‘dangerous’ and an ‘escape from the complexities of the modern world’

Alan Moore, the retired comic writer behind legendary fare like Watchmen, Batman: The Killing Joke, and Swamp Thing has always had a critical relationship to the genre which he pioneered. That partially explains why he retired from comics in 2018 and refuses to associate with screen adaptations of his work. In a rare recent interview, Moore not only clarifies why he holds this stance, but expands upon it with regards to the current climate of pop culture.

Speaking to Deadline, Moore explained that retirement from his best-known industry (comics) is sticking. "I’m not so interested in comics anymore, I don’t want anything to do with them," he said. Part of that comes from the modern obsession with superheroes and turning superhero comics into giant, AAA superhero movies — movies that Moore thinks are damaging to culture as a whole.

"Most people equate comics with superhero movies now. That adds another layer of difficulty for me. I haven’t seen a superhero movie since the first Tim Burton Batman film," Moore said. Really? None? "Oh Christ no I don’t watch any of them. All of these characters have been stolen from their original creators, all of them," Moore emphasized. "They have a long line of ghosts standing behind them."

"They have blighted cinema, and also blighted culture to a degree. Several years ago I said I thought it was a really worrying sign, that hundreds of thousands of adults were queuing up to see characters that were created 50 years ago to entertain 12-year-old boys. That seemed to speak to some kind of longing to escape from the complexities of the modern world, and go back to a nostalgic, remembered childhood. That seemed dangerous, it was infantilising the population."

While Moore's most famous work involves superhero characters with intensely adult themes and storytelling, seeing the superheroes themselves jump to the big screen without any of the grown-up writing is a failure in his eyes: "If you try to make them for the adult world then I think it becomes kind of grotesque."

"It was largely my work that attracted an adult audience, it was the way that was commercialized by the comics industry, there were tons of headlines saying that comics had ‘grown up,’" Moore said. "But other than a couple of particular individual comics they really hadn’t."

So what's Moore up to now, if superheroes in general are off the table? Well, there's his oddball movie The Show — but that's not where the franchise ends in Moore's larger plan.

"We hope that it’s enjoyable as a thing in itself, but to some degree it could be seen as an incredibly elaborate pilot episode, we think there’s quite an interesting story that we could develop out of it as a TV series, which would imaginatively be called The Show," said Moore, who wrote and appears in the film. "I’ve worked out about four-five seasons of potential episodes. We’re showing that around to people to see how it goes, if there should be any interest I am prepared to launch myself into that."

The Show premieres at the 53rd Sitges Festival Internacional de Cinema Fantàstic de Catalunya in Spain later this month.