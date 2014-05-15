Alcon Entertainment to Harrison Ford -- PLEASE COME BACK FOR BLADE RUNNER 2!

This is kind of like standing in the center of a crowded room and screaming, "I'M DESPERATE FOR LOVE!"

In what may be one of the weirdest press releases of all time, Alcon Entertainment has announced they are working on Blade Runner 2-- by basically begging Harrison Ford to come back.

Warner Bros-based Alcon Entertainment (‘Prisoners,’ ‘The Blind Side,’ ‘The Book of Eli’) has an offer out to Harrison Ford to reprise his celebrated role of Rick Deckard in its Ridley Scott-directed sequel to ‘Blade Runner,’ it was announced by Alcon co-founders and co-CEO’s Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. Hampton Fancher (co-writer of the 1982 adaptation) and Michael Green are the screenwriters. While the story is being kept under wraps, it takes place several decades after the conclusion of the 1982 original. State Johnson and Kosove: “We believe that Hampton Fancher and Michael Green have crafted with Ridley Scott an extraordinary sequel to one of the greatest films of all time. We would be honored, and we are hopeful, that Harrison will be part of our project.”

Granted, they'll probably get a lot of press attention out of this move (we're reporting on it, after all), but it just reads as painfully desperate. Genuinely, who does this? As has been pointed out elsewhere, it doesn't seem like Harrison Ford says no to much these days. Specifically, with regard to a Blade Runner sequel, Ford seemed interested in a recent Reddit AMA, saying, "I'm quite curious and excited about seeing a new script for 'Blade Runner' if in fact the opportunity would exist to do another, if it's a good script I would be very anxious to work with Ridley Scott again, he's a very talented and passionate filmmaker, and I think it would be very interesting to revisit the character."

So, sure, there are probably many fans with a metric ton of reservations when it comes to Blade Runner 2, but, uh ... Harrison Ford doesn't seem to be one of them.

We're not sure if Harrison Ford will make a public response, but we're sure Sean Young will.

(via Badass Digest)