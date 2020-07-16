Star Wars: Alden Ehrenreich is 'happy to watch' a Lord & Miller cut of 'Solo' (if one even exists)

Phil Lord and Chris Miller were five months into shooting Solo: A Star Wars Story when they were fired from the Lucasfilm project and subsequently replaced with Ron Howard. The directing duo still got producer credits, but the mystery remains: What exactly did their Han Solo origin story look like?

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Alden Ehrenreich (who played a young version of the iconic smuggler) was asked about the possibility of a "Lord and Miller cut" of the film.

"I really don't know," he said. "So much of this I was in the dark on, as far as what was going on behind the scenes. I think there's a million reasons why that probably won't ever happen. If they really wanted to and everybody was cool with it, I'd be happy to watch it."

In November of 2017, Lord and Miller revealed that the movie has "a really big gap to bridge" in terms of the creative chasm between them and Lucasfilm. Shortly before Solo opened in theaters, Ehrenreich stated that they "had different style than Ron in terms of the way we were working," but were not reviled by the crew as some reports may have indicated.

When asked if he'd reprise the role of Han for a Disney+ undertaking, Ehrenreich echoed comments he recently made to Esquire, saying: "It'd have to be the right version of it."

"My favorite part of that character, is something that kicks in at the end of the movie. It’s when he becomes that guy at the end, that’s the guy we love," the actor, who was initially on board for three Han-based movies, continued on the podcast. "Getting into that, and kind of going from there is interesting, so we’ll see. But I think now they’re being so inventive with how they’re using Star Wars and putting out stories in a different way that maybe I could see some out-of-the-box interesting iteration of it somewhere. We’ll see, who knows?"

The ending of Solo clearly set up Han and Chewie's first interaction with Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine. Further installments would almost certainly have tied into the original trilogy plot point of the slug-like gangster putting a bounty on the scruffy-looking nerf herder's head.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is currently available to stream on Disney+.