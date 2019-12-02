Wonder Woman gallops into her 750th issue with this stirring Alex Ross cover

The stars continue to align for Wonder Woman charging into 2020 with a new invisible jet in the current Year of the Villain: The Cheetah/Wonder Woman #82 arc, a mature-themed take on the Princess of Themyscira in DC Black Label's Wonder Woman: Dead Earth later this month, and Wonder Woman 1984 bolting onto the big screen next summer.

In honor of the milestone 750th Wonder Woman issue arriving on Jan. 22, 2020, DC Comics is releasing a 96-page tribute to this dynamic pop culture icon.

Superstar illustrator Alex Ross will join the festivities with a rousing variant cover of his own, putting his signature stamp on the arresting Amazonian — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive look at the lariat-swinging heroine riding into battle under a troubling orange-red sky.

Creidt: Alex Ross Art

DC's prestige-format commemorative edition will be packed with stories from legendary Wonder Woman writers like Greg Rucka and Gail Simone, as well as fan-faves Vita Ayala, Marguerite Bennett, Jeff Loveness, and current Wonder Woman writer Steve Orlando. They’ll be accompanied by a wealth of fresh WW storytellers including Kami Garcia (Teen Titans: Raven, Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity), Shannon and Dean Hale (Diana: Princess of the Amazons), and Mariko Tamaki (Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass).

It spotlights a stunning cover from Catwoman writer/artist Joëlle Jones and interior art via Colleen Doran, Jesus Merino, Wonder Woman Rebirth’s Nicola Scott, Elena Casagrade, and Gabriel Picolo.

This courageous Wonder Woman #750 tribute variant was crafted by Ross exclusively for the release of DC Comics' historic 750th issue of Wonder Woman. The vivid variant showcases an homage to Wonder Woman #1 from 1942, recreated in incredibly realistic detail and paired with the original trade dress arranged as close to the vintage comic book's initial release.

His commemorative cover is strictly limited to 2,500 copies as a limited-time pre-order only available through Alex Ross Art. Items will ship Jan. 29, 2020. The sensational piece will be on sale Tuesday Dec. 9 @ 3PM ET for $25 unsigned/$70 signed and fans are highly encouraged to join the waitlist.

Credit: Alex Ross Art

In addition to the above cover, Alex Ross Art will also offer a Wonder Woman #750 Shadows Variant, originally created for the fine art line of DC Shadows, and for sale for the first time as a comic book cover for DC Comics' 750th issue of Wonder Woman, acting as a companion to Alex’s Batman Shadow Variant for Detective Comics #1000. This virgin variant features Wonder Woman cast in her golden-tinted glory, showcasing Alex’s distinctively stylish art. It's available in a set of two with the exclusive homage variant for $75 unsigned/ $150 signed

