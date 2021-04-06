Andy & Kyle are back! Chucky series taps Child's Play vets Alex Vincent & Christine Elise McCarthy

Charles Lee Ray's OG best friend, Andy Barclay, just got permission from his parents to play with the Chucky spinoff series coming to the SYFY and USA networks this fall. Alex Vincent is reprising the role of Andy, who appeared in four installments of the Child's Play film franchise (including the very first one back in 1988). He'll be joined by another alum, Christine Elise McCarthy, who portrayed Andy's foster sister, Kyle, in two previous movies, starting with Child's Play 2 in 1990. Both characters are well suited for dealing with Chucky, as they've faced off with the voodoo-loving killer doll several times, and know not to underestimate him.

Despite a slew of new characters, Chucky is shaping up to be a killer family reunion for the franchise's creator, Don Mancini. In addition to Vincent and Elise McCarthy, the creator/showrunner is also bringing back Brad Dourif (longtime voice of the titular doll), Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine), and Dourif's daughter, Fiona (specifics of her role are still a mystery, though she played Nica in two previous franchise installments).

Mancini teased all of these familiar cast members last year during an exclusive interview with SYFY WIRE. "I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters," he said. "Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There’s a good chance they may turn up."

Alex Vincent and Christine Elise speak at Child's Play / Cult Of Chucky NYCC panel on October 5, 2017. (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Lexa Doig ("Bree Webber"), Zackary Arthur ("Jake Webber"), Teo Briones ("Junior Webber"), Alyvia Alyn Lind ("Lexy Taylor"), Björgvin Arnarson ("Devon Lopez"), Devon Sawa ("Logan Webber") are among the fresh fodder for Chucky's latest murder spree. The show is set in a sleepy American town that finds itself thrown into chaos when a Chucky dolls shows up at a local yard sale. Blood is shed and dark secrets are brought to light as the homicidal doll picks up the knife once again.

"It’s so important to give Chucky new weapons, new strategies, and new targets, new goals," Mancini told us. "Chucky has a different goal in the TV show than he’s ever had before and it’s specifically something that is designed to evoke something that’s going on in the zeitgeist today."

The dual casting news of Vincent and Elise McCarthy, which was also reported by Entertainment Weekly, comes as the show ramps up its production, with Mancini writing and directing the season premiere, "Death by Misadventure." He also serves executive producer alongside David Kirschner, Nick Antosca, Harley Peyton, and Alex Hedlund.

Check out a teaser of the practical Chucky puppet right here.