Alex Winter reveals Bill & Ted’s cut 'rock jam' dance number in excellent BTS photos

Dude, they’ve been holding out on us! More than three decades after Wyld Stallyns showed up to make the world a way more righteous place, Bill & Ted star Alex Winter has unearthed a trove of never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes shots from the original Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure — including a rockin’ dance number that didn't quite make the final cut.

Winter (that’s Bill S. Preston, Esquire in the movies) cranked up the Twitter buzz to eleven with a big blast from Bill & Ted's past, posting throwback photos he recently rediscovered after finding, in his words, “an old hard drive with a bunch of BTS shots from Bill & Ted 1.”

The walk down memory lane features fun looks at Winter and Keanu Reeves (Ted "Theodore" Logan) practicing for an early air-guitar moment; an awesome shot with the late, great George Carlin (bodacious Bill & Ted mentor Rufus); and a handful of pictures “from the opening dance number (yes an actual, choreographed rock jam) and face off with the jocks at the bus stop that didn’t make it into the movie,” according to Winter.

San Dimas High School Football rules!

Check out Ted’s most excellent bench parkour! Even Socrates (Tony Steedman) re-emerges from history, goofing around with the Stallyns after apparently picking up a couple of trick skating moves. The whole share-a-thon had some fans suggesting Winter should take the next step and compile all the cool rediscovered imagery in a retrospective Bill & Ted documentary — one which we’d hope would include all the reunited hijinks that have no doubt unfolded on the set of Bill & Ted Face the Music, which teleports into theaters this summer.

Speaking of Face the Music, the movie’s official Twitter account shot out a most un-heinous new look, via Empire magazine, at our time-traveling heroes in full tuxedo attire — possibly as the musical shredders of honor at some kind of wedding (or maybe a gong show).

Are there electric wedding bells in someone’s future? With an older Bill and Ted now on dad duty, and another epic quest to save the universe through the power of music, only time will tell. We don’t have a phone booth time machine to make the wait any shorter (bogus!), but fortunately, we’re almost at the finish line. Bill & Ted Face the Music comes rockin’ into theaters Aug. 21.