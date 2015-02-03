An alien invasion is coming to USA with Colony - starring Lost and Walking Dead alums

The aliens are poised to invade us again as USA Network gives a 10-episode order for Colony, a new alien-invasion drama straight from the mind of Lost’s Carlton Cuse. We also have a first-look pic of the new series.

The upcoming sci-fi series stars none other than Lost’s Josh Holloway — who’s reteaming with executive producer Cuse here — fresh from his failed stint over at CBS with Intelligence. He’ll star alongside The Walking Dead’s Sarah Wayne Callies.

Cuse will pen and executive-produce the series along with Ryan Condal, who wrote the screenplay for 2014’s mildly entertaining Hercules, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Colony will be part of USA’s 2015 lineup.

Here’s how the network describes the series:

“Colony centers on a family torn by opposing forces and making difficult decisions as they balance staying together with surviving the struggle of the human race. Set in the near future, the story takes place in Los Angeles, which exists in a state of occupation by a force of outside intruders. Some people choose to collaborate with the authorities and benefit from the new order, while others rebel and suffer the consequences.”

Carlton Cuse, who's currently quite the busy bee overlooking A&E's Bates Motel and The Returned, as well as FX's The Strain, told Variety:

“I’ve loved my experience at USA. I feel like they’re extremely good at what they do. They’re very clear about what their network is all about, and what they want.”

And now back to Colony. Holloway plays Will Bowman, a former FBI agent forced to work alongside the new order to prevent a growing resistance effort, while Callies plays his wife, Katie. Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist) will also star in the new series as Katie’s sister Madeline, who has a diabetic child needing insulin.

Chris McCumber, the president of USA Network, said:

“Carlton and Ryan have created an intriguing ride that uniquely provides a humanistic take on a story set in the near future. Josh and Sarah have incredible on-screen chemistry and brilliantly play a couple making tough choices to protect their family in an uncertain world.”

Are you intrigued by Colony, and the return of Josh Holloway? Or do you think it's too close to what's already been done before?

(via Variety and TV Line)