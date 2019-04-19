Corporate greed puts workers in danger yet again in new Alien short film, Ore

The fourth annual "Alien Day" is coming on April 26, and to celebrate, 20th Century Fox is continuing to roll out a series of short films made by fans, and that celebrate the almost 40-year-old classic.

It's hard to believe that the original Alien, directed by Ridley Scott, is hitting the four-decade mark, but so it goes. That probably only speaks to the timelessness of the film itself, and its influence on countless films and filmmakers since it was released in 1979. This is certainly the case with the latest short film in the celebratory series, titled Alien: Ore, which dropped today.

The short is written and directed by Kailey and Sam Spear, a filmmaking duo who hail from Canada. As stories in the world of Alien often do, the film involves hard laborers. It's based on a miner named Lorraine, who is mining a planet for the ever-present company of Weyland-Yutani. She wishes to make a better life for her family (and build better worlds, presumably), but during her mining, she and her fellow miners uncover something deadly. What exactly do you think that deadly thing is? We'll give you one guess.

Take a look at the new short right here, courtesy of IGN:

Video of Alien 40th Anniversary Short Film: &quot;Ore&quot;

Once again, a character in the world of Alien has to make the choice between doing what is right or toeing the company line. The film does a good job of not showing too much, which is something the first Alien film is renowned for, and small details (such as the way the opening title appears) make it very much feel like a part of that world. If the goal was to celebrate the original film, then this short celebrates it in style.

For more of the celebratory Alien shorts, take a look at our coverage of Alien: Night Shift, as well as Alien: Containment. You can also take a look at a full trailer for the entire celebration, but if live theater is more your thing, check out how some enterprising high school students turned Alien into a stage play. Here's hoping that Alien on Ice is next, because we'd all buy tickets.