Alien series stalking to FX on Hulu from Ridley Scott & Legion mastermind Noah Hawley

In space, no one can hear you scream…and coming soon, the terrifying silence of Ridley Scott's Alien franchise will be stalking its creepy way onto the small screen at Hulu's FX platform.

As part of today's blowout Disney Investor Day event, Walt Disney Television chair Dana Walden and FX content chief John Landegraf revealed that Hulu's FX feed will become the home for the episodic new Alien series. Fargo and Legion mastermind Noah Hawley will executive produce via his 26 Keys company, with talks reportedly underway to join Scott himself in a shared EP role to produce the next chapter in Scott's iconic sci-fi horror universe.

The project appears to be a refreshed version of the long-hyped Alien show to which Hawley previously had been attached — only with a clearer focus, per Disney's announcement, on how it's moving forward. Hawley told Deadline last month that the earlier incarnation of the Alien series, as well as his work on a new Star Trek film, had both been temporarily paused.

Disney and FX didn't share many story details (or any casting information) about its plan to bring xenomorphs to the small screen. Landegraf intriguingly did tease that Alien will at last be touching down on good ol' terra firma. Framed "not too far into our future, it's the first Alien story set on Earth," he revealed.

There's no early word on when Hawley's take on Alien will debut, so we'll keep our silent screaming in check while awaiting the next update from FX.