Alien superfan's amazing Space Jockey sculpture is up for sale

Got a spare eight grand lying around? That's what it'll take to buy this incredible 1/8 scale model sculpture of H.R. Giger's infamous Space Jockey from 1979's Alien. Artist Dave Tootill dedicated more than 900 hours to this mini-masterpiece, spread out over a two-year period, utilizing a mixture of DAS modeling clay, plastic sheets, rods, tubes, dowels, a model skull and other scraps and snippets. Once finished, Tootill hand-painted and textured every inch, old-school style! Now it's for sale over at Etsy for $8,928.88 and ships only to the United Kingdom. Want this amazing labor of love for your geek den? Better snag a U.K. address and hop on over the pond to pick it up.



Take a look at the pics below to see how it all was hatched ...



(Via Nerd Approved)

