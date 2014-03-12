Latest Stories

Werner Herzog in Jack Reacher
Tag: TV
Werner Herzog Praises The Mandalorian, Admits He's Never Seen Star Wars
rise-of-skywalker
Tag: Fangrrls
Inhale these books and TV shows before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes out
phil-hartman-newsradio
Tag: Fangrrls
In celebration of the genre-bending NewsRadio
Carrie Fisher
Tag: Fangrrls
A new study explores the link between costumes, romance and power in Star Wars
space-jockey-1_0.jpg

Alien superfan's amazing Space Jockey sculpture is up for sale

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Mar 12, 2014

Got a spare eight grand lying around?  That's what it'll take to buy this incredible 1/8 scale model sculpture of H.R. Giger's infamous Space Jockey from 1979's Alien. Artist Dave Tootill dedicated more than 900 hours to this mini-masterpiece, spread out over a two-year period, utilizing a mixture of DAS modeling clay, plastic sheets, rods, tubes, dowels, a model skull and other scraps and snippets.  Once finished, Tootill hand-painted and textured every inch, old-school style!  Now it's for sale over at Etsy for $8,928.88 and ships only to the United Kingdom.  Want this amazing labor of love for your geek den?  Better snag a U.K. address and hop on over the pond to pick it up.

Take a look at the pics below to see how it all was hatched ...

(Via Nerd Approved)

space-jockey-1.jpg
space-jockey-3.jpg
space-jockey-4.jpg
space-jockey-2.jpg
space-jockey-5-1.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Alien
Tag: Art

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: