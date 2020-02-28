Alison Brie smashes rumor she might play She-Hulk (though James Corden still thinks she’s going green)

After days of speculation that Alison Brie was in talks to play She-Hulk for the upcoming Marvel series, the GLOW and Community star herself finally smashed the rumor. Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Brie said she was flattered that Marvel was looking for “an Alison Brie type” – and happy that an Alison Brie type now exists – but quickly denied that she’s had any discussions with the folks at Marvel Studios.

When host James Corden asked how she felt about the gossip surrounding her possibly playing Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, Brie said: “I woke up with a bunch of Instagram posts of side-by-side pictures of me and She-Hulk, which I just thought, ‘Cool.’ And then the quote about the ‘Alison Brie-type,’ which honestly I found very exciting because for years I auditioned for the ‘Anne Hathaway-type’ or the ‘Zooey Deschanel-type.’ I was very flattered to be my own type.”

She then followed that with a flippant: “And then I made some phone calls, and we’ll talk about it later,” before immediately insisting that she was absolutely joking.

“Did you really?” Corden asked, all excited.

“No, no!” said a laughing Brie, shaking her head and waving her arms to indicate that she had made no such phone calls. “No, I did not.”

This of course prompted Corden to ask: “Why, do you not want to play She-Hulk?”

And after some stammering, Brie only replied with: “I find it interesting…”

This of course convinced Corden that the actress will indeed be going green in the near future, despite Brie’s continued protestations. (And therein lies the dilemma for Brie: whether or not she’s been in early discussions about the role with Marvel, this would be her answer either way.)

Check out the exchange below. It’s right at the top:

Video of Can Alison Brie Land The &quot;Alison Brie-Type&quot; She-Hulk Role?

Announced last year as part of a slate of Marvel shows in development for the Disney+ streaming service (alongside The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki), She-Hulk has tapped Rick and Morty vet Jessica Gao as its head writer/developer.

She-Hulk follows the adventures of Jennifer Walters after an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner transforms her into a stronger...and greener...version of herself. The character debuted in Savage She-Hulk #1 in 1980.

Still no word yet on a release date, although ComicBook.com cited an unconfirmed production notice stating the series was scheduled to begin filming this summer. Perhaps by then we’ll learn which "Alison brie type" landed the role.