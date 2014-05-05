Latest Stories

All hell breaks loose (and a kaiju goes airborne!) in 4 new Godzilla clips

Trent Moore
May 5, 2014

We haven’t seen much from Godzilla, but with the film just two weeks away the studio has finally dropped some clips. Not surprisingly, all hell’s breaking loose.

The studio has released four clips from the reboot, and we can finally get a feel for the tone director Gareth Edwards is shooting for here. It takes the subject matter very seriously, much like Edwards’ previous Monsters, and the bigger budget is obvious here. 

Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) is just as awesome as you’d expect, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass) does a very good job in his role as a soldier caught in the middle of all this insanity. We also get a nice nod to secondary Godzilla monster MUTO, and we can’t wait to see the two beasts duke it out.

Check out the clips below and let us know what you think:

(Via Comic Book Movie)

