Aquaman Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
WIRE Buzz: Black Mirror adds Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; Russos land It meets Grudge spec; more
Clementine in The Walking Dead: The Final Season
Gaming: The Walking Dead saga ending; Castlevania, Contra, Gradius bundles coming; more
Lupita Nyong'o in Us
Classic '80s horror reference not Lost on Jordan Peele's Us
Game of Thrones Season 8 Jon and Daenerys
Objects in Space 3/20/19: Not doing nothing again
pr_issue_01_pg_02_03_Preview.jpg

All-new Jaegers, all-new Kaiju in first look at del Toro's new Pacific Rim comic

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Mar 25, 2015

Along with that upcoming sequel film and animated series, Guillermo del Toro has one more Pacific Rim project on the way.

Legendary Comics has announced plans for Pacific Rim: Tales from the Drift, a new ongoing comic series that’ll be presented by del Toro and feature a story from Pacific Rim screenwriter Travis Beacham. The series is billed as a continuation of the prequel graphic novel Pacific Rim: Tales From Year Zero and will feature all-new Jaegers and Kaiju as it follows the giant battles on the front line of the war.

Though del Toro and Beachman are providing some editorial direction, the series itself will be written by Joshua Fialkov (The Bunker; I, Vampire; Elk’s Run), with art by Marcos Marz (Batman Confidential, Blackest Night: JSA). The first installment of the four-issue series is slated to arrive in November. That should definitely help fill the void while we wait for Pacific Rim 2.

Along with the Pacific Rim announcement, Legendary has unveiled plans for two new original series: Black Bag and Cops for Criminals. Black Bag is described as an espionage thriller featuring Legendary Comics’ first female action hero, while Cops for Criminals is a crime series following a federal agent searching for justice in the criminal underworld. Black Bag is being written by iZombie creator Chris Roberson, while Cops for Criminals comes from seasoned comic writer Steven Grant.

Along with the shot above, check out another piece of preview art from the Pacific Rim comic below and let us know what you think:

