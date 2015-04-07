All six Star Wars films are finally being released digitally, with new special features

It’s taken way longer than anyone ever could’ve thought, but all six Star Wars films are finally coming to digital download services — and they’re even bringing along some nifty new special features.

Disney has announced the release of The Star Wars Digital Movie Collection, which will bring all six original films together for the first time in a high-def digital release package. The films will roll out on iTunes, Google Play, VUDU, Amazon, Xbox Video, Playstation Store and Verizon Fios on Friday, April 10. This will definitely help us bide our time while we wait for The Force Awakens this December.

The elephant in the room: Will these be the original cuts of the original trilogy, or the tinkered-with, updated cuts that have been peddled by Lucas over the past several years? The announcement isn’t specific, which we assume means these will almost certainly be the same updated versions of the original trilogy currently available on Blu-ray. So, yeah, keep holding out hope Disney will cut that deal down the line — but it’s apparently not happening yet.

But that doesn’t mean this isn’t awesome news. For one, obviously, we’ll finally be able to legally snag both trilogies digitally to watch them wherever and whenever we want. Two: They’ll be tossing in some brand-new special features for each film, including new interviews with the crew behind the films and footage about how the movies were assembled.

Check out a trailer for the digital release below:

If you’re interested in the special features, check out a full breakdown of all the goodies below via Star Wars:

Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace Conversations: Doug Chiang Looks Back

Discoveries From Inside: Models & Miniatures

Legacy content includes “The Beginning”; The Podrace: Theatrical Edit; plus eight deleted scenes.

Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones Conversations: Sounds In Space

Discoveries From Inside: Costumes Revealed

Legacy content includes “From Puppets To Pixels: Digital Characters In Episode II”; State Of The Art: The Previsualization Of Episode II; and “Films Are Not Released, They Escape”; plus Episode II Visual Effects Breakdown Montage and six deleted scenes.

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith Conversations: The Star Wars That Almost Was

Discoveries From Inside: Hologram & Bloopers

Legacy content includes documentaries “Within A Minute: The Making Of Episode III”; The Journey Part 1; and The Journey Part 2; plus six deleted scenes.

Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope (20th Century Fox) Conversations: Creating A Universe

Discoveries From Inside: Weapons & The First Lightsaber

Legacy content includes “Anatomy Of A Dewback”; Star Wars Launch Trailer; plus eight deleted scenes.

Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back Conversations: The Lost Interviews

Discoveries From Inside: Matte Paintings Unveiled

Legacy content includes “A Conversation With The Masters” (2010); “Dennis Muren: How Walkers Walk”; “George Lucas On Editing The Empire Strikes Back 1979”; and “George Lucas On The Force: 2010”; plus six deleted scenes.

Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi Conversations: The Effects

Discoveries From Inside: The Sounds Of Ben Burtt

Legacy content includes “Classic Creatures: Return Of The Jedi”; “Revenge Of The Jedi Teaser Trailer”; Return Of The Jedi Launch Trailer; “It Began TV Spot”; “Climactic Chapter TV Spot”; plus five deleted scenes.

Do you plan on picking up the two trilogies digitally? Do the extra features make it worthwhile?

