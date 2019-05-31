All the genre TV and movies coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June 2019

Two major genre franchises are back on streaming this month, plus plenty of deep cuts and some under-the-radar movies to round out June 2019.
The big stories are the third and final season of Netflix’s Jessica Jones, and the third season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, both of which return this month. Both look to be major, binge-friendly releases — though fans better savor that last bit of Jessica Jones, since Netflix is now out of the Marvel business. Digging a bit deeper, Hulu is adding the fourth and final season of SYFY’s 12 Monkeys, one of the best sci-fi shows you probably haven’t seen (so go check it out).
Looking to movies, Netflix original I Am Mother brings some creepy robot mama vibes to the table, while Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is also coming to streaming. Hulu is also adding the disaster pic Poseidon, while Amazon Prime is loaded with deep cuts such as Sleepy Hollow and Spaceballs.
Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be watching.
NETFLIX
HIGHLIGHTS
Marvel's Jessica Jones Season 3: The final gasp of Netfix’s Defenders universe is finally here. We don’t know much about the story, but it’ll certainly feature a lot of drinking and snark from everyone’s favorite super-powered detective. Here’s hoping it makes for a fitting finale.
I Am Mother: This Netflix original follows a young girl being raised by a robot (Rose Byrne) named “Mother.” It looks to be a sci-fi conspiracy tale, where not everything is what it seems. Could make for a good excuse to hide in the A/C while the temperature keeps creeping up over the next month.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Now you can watch Miles’ first big screen adventure again, and again, and again. The acclaimed animated Spider-Man tale is coming to Netflix, in case you missed it the first time around or just want to watch it for the hundredth time. Fair warning: it only gets better with repeated viewings.
June 1
Arthdal Chronicles
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Batman Begins
Cabaret
Carrie
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Phantom of the Opera
June 5
Black Mirror: Season 5
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
June 7
Designated Survivor: Season 3
I Am Mother
Super Monsters Monster Pets
June 11
Ralph Breaks the Internet
June 13
The 3rd Eye 2
Jinn
Kakegurui xx
June 14
Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 3
Aggretsuko: Season 2
June 19
Dark: Season 2
The End of Evangelion
EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Shooter: Season 3
June 26
The Golem
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
June 28
7SEEDS
June 29
Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5
HULU
HIGHLIGHTS
The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 3): The acclaimed, near-future political allegory is back in action for a brand new season. It’s looking to make a slow shift into hope this year, though we’d think things are still pretty bleak around Gilead, regardless.
12 Monkeys (Season 4): The final season of one of the best shows you probably didn’t see is hitting Hulu. SYFY’s 12 Monkeys is an ambitious time travel tale that deftly blends together branching stories and a mind-bending conspiracy. It’s one of the best time travel stories ever put to film. If you missed it the first time around, it’s the perfect time to jump in. We guarantee you won’t regret it.
Poseidon: This 2006 remake of The Poseidon Adventure kinda came and went, but as far as big ol’ disaster movies go, it’s still a fun one. It also has about the most 2006 cast ever, with Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell, Richard Dreyfuss and a young Emmy Rossum.
June 1
Antitrust
The Crazies
Dante’s Peak
Dragonheart
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
eXistenZ
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th – Part II
Friday the 13th – Part III
Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Independence Day
Legends of the Hidden Temple
Liar, Liar Vampire
Mission: Impossible
Night of the Living Dead 3D
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
The People vs. George Lucas
Poseidon
Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Snow White
Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Three Jacks and a Beanstock
The Secret of NIMH
June 4
District 9
June 5
The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 3 Premiere) Hulu Original Series
June 7
Into The Dark: They Come Knocking (Episode 9 Premiere) Hulu Original Series
June 15
12 Monkeys (Season 4)
Highlander IV: Endgame
June 18
Star vs. The Forces of Evil (Season 4)
AMAZON PRIME
HIGHLIGHTS
Minority Report: It’s a modern sci-fi classic for a reason. This Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise joint remains one of the most realized and ambitious takes on a Philip K. Dick tale to date. Hard to believe it’s been more than 15 years since this one hit the big screen.
Spaceballs: While we patiently wait for the next Star Wars film in the mainline Skywalker saga, Amazon Prime is looking to take us back to a much simpler time — a time when the OG trilogy reigned supreme and goofball parodies like this one could riff on anything from Alien to Darth Vader from scene-to-scene.
Sleepy Hollow: One of Tim Burton’s slightly less-revered films is hitting Amazon Prime, and though it’s probably a better fit for Halloween, it’s never too early for some summer scares. The star-studded take on the classic tale stars Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci and Christopher Walken.
June 3
District 9
June 21
Tokyo Alice: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
June 30
All American Zombie Drugs
An American Werewolf in London
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Bigfoot Wars
Blood Moon Rising
Blood of the Samurai
Blood Reaper
Dragon Blade
Frankenstein Reborn
Jack in the Box
Lazarus: Apocalypse
Legend of the Sandsquatch
Mansion of Blood
Metamorphosis
Minority Report
Mission: Impossible III
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Species
Species III
Species: The Awakening
Streets of Rage
The Last Samurai
The Silence of the Lambs
The Sum of All Fears
Vampire Boys
Vampire Boys 2: The New Brood
Zombiez