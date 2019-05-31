All the genre TV and movies coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June 2019

Two major genre franchises are back on streaming this month, plus plenty of deep cuts and some under-the-radar movies to round out June 2019.

The big stories are the third and final season of Netflix’s Jessica Jones, and the third season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, both of which return this month. Both look to be major, binge-friendly releases — though fans better savor that last bit of Jessica Jones, since Netflix is now out of the Marvel business. Digging a bit deeper, Hulu is adding the fourth and final season of SYFY’s 12 Monkeys, one of the best sci-fi shows you probably haven’t seen (so go check it out).

Looking to movies, Netflix original I Am Mother brings some creepy robot mama vibes to the table, while Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is also coming to streaming. Hulu is also adding the disaster pic Poseidon, while Amazon Prime is loaded with deep cuts such as Sleepy Hollow and Spaceballs.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be watching.

NETFLIX

HIGHLIGHTS

Marvel's Jessica Jones Season 3: The final gasp of Netfix’s Defenders universe is finally here. We don’t know much about the story, but it’ll certainly feature a lot of drinking and snark from everyone’s favorite super-powered detective. Here’s hoping it makes for a fitting finale.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Jessica Jones: Season 3 | Date Announcement | Netflix

I Am Mother: This Netflix original follows a young girl being raised by a robot (Rose Byrne) named “Mother.” It looks to be a sci-fi conspiracy tale, where not everything is what it seems. Could make for a good excuse to hide in the A/C while the temperature keeps creeping up over the next month.

Video of I AM MOTHER | Official Trailer | Netflix

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Now you can watch Miles’ first big screen adventure again, and again, and again. The acclaimed animated Spider-Man tale is coming to Netflix, in case you missed it the first time around or just want to watch it for the hundredth time. Fair warning: it only gets better with repeated viewings.

Video of SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE : First 9 Minutes of the Movie - On Digital Now!

June 1

Arthdal Chronicles

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Batman Begins

Cabaret

Carrie

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Phantom of the Opera

June 5

Black Mirror: Season 5

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

June 7

Designated Survivor: Season 3

I Am Mother

Super Monsters Monster Pets

June 11

Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 13

The 3rd Eye 2

Jinn

Kakegurui xx

June 14

Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 3

Aggretsuko: Season 2

June 19

Dark: Season 2

The End of Evangelion

EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shooter: Season 3

June 26

The Golem

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

June 28

7SEEDS

June 29

Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5

HULU

HIGHLIGHTS

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 3): The acclaimed, near-future political allegory is back in action for a brand new season. It’s looking to make a slow shift into hope this year, though we’d think things are still pretty bleak around Gilead, regardless.

Video of The Handmaid&#039;s Tale: Season 3 Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

12 Monkeys (Season 4): The final season of one of the best shows you probably didn’t see is hitting Hulu. SYFY’s 12 Monkeys is an ambitious time travel tale that deftly blends together branching stories and a mind-bending conspiracy. It’s one of the best time travel stories ever put to film. If you missed it the first time around, it’s the perfect time to jump in. We guarantee you won’t regret it.

Video of 12 MONKEYS | Season 4: Official Trailer | SYFY

Poseidon: This 2006 remake of The Poseidon Adventure kinda came and went, but as far as big ol’ disaster movies go, it’s still a fun one. It also has about the most 2006 cast ever, with Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell, Richard Dreyfuss and a young Emmy Rossum.

Video of Poseidon (1/10) Movie CLIP - Capsized (2006) HD

June 1

Antitrust

The Crazies

Dante’s Peak

Dragonheart

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

eXistenZ

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th – Part II

Friday the 13th – Part III

Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Independence Day

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Liar, Liar Vampire

Mission: Impossible

Night of the Living Dead 3D

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

The People vs. George Lucas

Poseidon

Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Snow White

Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Three Jacks and a Beanstock

The Secret of NIMH

June 4

District 9

June 5

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 3 Premiere) Hulu Original Series

June 7

Into The Dark: They Come Knocking (Episode 9 Premiere) Hulu Original Series

June 15

12 Monkeys (Season 4)

Highlander IV: Endgame

June 18

Star vs. The Forces of Evil (Season 4)

AMAZON PRIME

HIGHLIGHTS

Minority Report: It’s a modern sci-fi classic for a reason. This Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise joint remains one of the most realized and ambitious takes on a Philip K. Dick tale to date. Hard to believe it’s been more than 15 years since this one hit the big screen.

Video of Minority Report (2002) Official Trailer #1 - Tom Cruise Sci-Fi Action Movie

Spaceballs: While we patiently wait for the next Star Wars film in the mainline Skywalker saga, Amazon Prime is looking to take us back to a much simpler time — a time when the OG trilogy reigned supreme and goofball parodies like this one could riff on anything from Alien to Darth Vader from scene-to-scene.

Video of nRGCZh5A8T4

Sleepy Hollow: One of Tim Burton’s slightly less-revered films is hitting Amazon Prime, and though it’s probably a better fit for Halloween, it’s never too early for some summer scares. The star-studded take on the classic tale stars Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci and Christopher Walken.

Video of Sleepy Hollow (1/10) Movie CLIP - Death of the Hessian Horseman (1999) HD

June 3

District 9

June 21

Tokyo Alice: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

June 30

All American Zombie Drugs

An American Werewolf in London

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Bigfoot Wars

Blood Moon Rising

Blood of the Samurai

Blood Reaper

Dragon Blade

Frankenstein Reborn

Jack in the Box

Lazarus: Apocalypse

Legend of the Sandsquatch

Mansion of Blood

Metamorphosis

Minority Report

Mission: Impossible III

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Species

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Streets of Rage

The Last Samurai

The Silence of the Lambs

The Sum of All Fears

Vampire Boys

Vampire Boys 2: The New Brood

Zombiez