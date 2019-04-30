All the genre TV and movies coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in May 2019

Pretty much every major streaming service is bringing its A-game in May, with the Big Three all dropping some primo sci-fi originals for fans to check out. So let’s break down the best options, from demon team-ups to Spielbergian throwbacks.

Netflix has the eagerly-anticipated fourth season of Lucifer, a DC Comics-based series it picked up after Fox pulled the plug. The streaming service also has the premiere of sci-fi adventure Rim of the World, about a group of kids who spend their time at summer camp trying to stop an alien invasion. Netflix is also dropping fresh seasons of sci-fi series The Society and The Rain to round things out. The streamers deal with The CW also comes in handy this month, with seasons of The Flash, Arrow and several more showing up over the next several weeks.

Amazon Prime is prepping the debut of its Neil Gaiman adaptation Good Omens, about a demon and an angel trying to stop the antichrist. It looks to be a fun one. If that wasn’t enough, the horror film Suspiria also comes home, along with the original run of Friday the 13th flicks for some '80s action. Hulu is a bit thinner, but still has a new installment of its horror anthology Into the Dark, plus the first season of AMC’s The Terror, and the streaming debut of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s new season (to go along with the broadcast debut).

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be watching.

NETFLIX

HIGHLIGHTS

Lucifer (Season 4) (Netflix Original Series): Netflix swooped in at the last minute to save this Fox series from, ahem, an eternity in hell. Fans finally get to see where the story goes next when the entire fourth season drops as a Netflix exclusive. Chloe saw Lucifer’s real face — so what does she make of that?

Video of Lucifer | Season 4 Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

The Flash (Season 5): The fifth season of The CW’s superhero stalwart has been one of its most interesting yet, introducing some clever time travel twists and some trust angst and drama into the story. The summer is a great time to catch up on what’s happening in the Arrowverse.

Video of Watch The Flash Season 5 Trailer (Comic-Con 2018)

Rim of the World (Netflix Original Movie): This sci-fi adventure flick, written by Zack Stentz (X-Men: First Class) and directed by McG (Charlie's Angels), follows four teens who have their summer camp trip cut short by an alien invasion. It looks to have a Spielbergian vibe and could be a sleeper hit of the summer.

May 1

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gremlins

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Roswell, New Mexico (Season 1)

Scream

Snowpiercer

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Zombieland

May 2

Colony (Season 3)

May 3

Supernatural (Season 14)

May 6

Abyss (Netflix Original Series)

May 8

Lucifer (Season 4) Netflix Original Series

May 9

Insidious

May 10

The Society (Netflix Original Series)

May 17

The Rain (Season 2) (Netflix Original Series)

May 21

Arrow (Season 7)

May 22

The Flash (Season 5)

May 23

Riverdale (Season 3)

Slasher: Solstice (Netflix Original Series)

May 24

Rim of the World (Netflix Original Movie)

The Perfection (Netflix Original Movie)

May 27

Outlander (Seasons 1-2)

May 28

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Date TBD

Charmed (Season 1)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Season 4)

The Mechanism (Season 2)

Supergirl (Season 4)

HULU

HIGHLIGHTS

Into The Dark: All That We Destroy, Episode 8: Hulu’s horror anthology is back with a new installment that goes full on sci-fi, in case you’re not getting enough thrills from the new Twilight Zone or rewatching Black Mirror.

Video of Into the Dark: All That We Destroy - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

The Terror Season 1: This ambitious AMC series was one of the scariest shows of last year, and followed an expedition lost in the freezing wasteland of the Arctic in the 1840s. Critics raved about it, and if there’s anything that can cool you down during the summer months, it’s this icy thriller.

Video of The Terror: &#039;This Place Wants Us Dead&#039; Season Premiere Official Trailer

Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D: Season 6 Premiere: It’s been a long wait, but the S.H.I.E.L.D. team is finally getting back together. If you miss the linear premiere on ABC, don’t worry, Hulu will be picking up the new season next-day. So it’ll be as easy as ever to stay up-to-date.

Video of Season 6 First Look - Marvel&#039;s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

May 1

Catacombs

Clerks

Ground Control

Hunt for the Skinwalker

Repo! The Genetic Opera

Rollerball

Rollerball 2

Shaolin Soccer

Spirit

Star Kid

The Time Machine

The Toybox

Twelve Monkeys

Wargames

Zombieland

May 3

Into The Dark: All That We Destroy, Episode 8

May 10

Dinosaur 13

May 11

Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D, Season 6 premiere

May 13

Angels of Death, Season 1

May 17

Punisher: War Zone

The Punisher

May 21

Preacher, Season 3

May 22

Tracers

May 29

The Terror, Season 1

May 30

American Ninja Warrior, Season 11 premiere

AMAZON

HIGHLIGHTS

Suspiria (Amazon Prime Original Movie): Last year's unsettling horror film is finally landing on Amazon Prime. The film stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton and follows a group of dancers at an academy run by witches. It’s gruesome, terrifying and fantastic. If you missed it on the big screen, you can now bring the scares to your living room.

Video of Suspiria - Official Trailer | Amazon Studios

Good Omens (Season 1) (Amazon Prime Original Series): Based on the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett book series of the same name, this adaptation features an all-star cast of David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Michael Sheen, Nick Offerman, and a whole lot more. The story follows an angel and demon who team up to prevent the antichrist.

Video of Good Omens - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Friday the 13th (Films 1-9): If you want to spend your summer on a throwback slasher binge, Amazon has you covered. The streamer is adding the original nine Friday the 13th films, where you can see Jason cause trouble everywhere from summer camp to Manhattan.

Video of yO3eVly1GSI

May 3

Suspiria (Amazon Prime Original Movie)

May 9

Dinosaur 13

May 10

Wishenpoof (Season 2, Part C) (Amazon Prime Original Series)

May 16

Punisher: War Zone

The Punisher

May 31

Antitrust

Deadtime Stories

F/X

F/X2

Super Dragon – Feng qi yun yong dou kuang lung

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part 2

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

Good Omens (Season 1) (Amazon Prime Original Series)

Mission: Impossible

Night of the Living Dead 3D

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

The Gift

The People vs. George Lucas

The Secret of NIMH