All the genre TV and movies coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in May 2019

Pretty much every major streaming service is bringing its A-game in May, with the Big Three all dropping some primo sci-fi originals for fans to check out. So let’s break down the best options, from demon team-ups to Spielbergian throwbacks.
Netflix has the eagerly-anticipated fourth season of Lucifer, a DC Comics-based series it picked up after Fox pulled the plug. The streaming service also has the premiere of sci-fi adventure Rim of the World, about a group of kids who spend their time at summer camp trying to stop an alien invasion. Netflix is also dropping fresh seasons of sci-fi series The Society and The Rain to round things out. The streamers deal with The CW also comes in handy this month, with seasons of The Flash, Arrow and several more showing up over the next several weeks.
Amazon Prime is prepping the debut of its Neil Gaiman adaptation Good Omens, about a demon and an angel trying to stop the antichrist. It looks to be a fun one. If that wasn’t enough, the horror film Suspiria also comes home, along with the original run of Friday the 13th flicks for some '80s action. Hulu is a bit thinner, but still has a new installment of its horror anthology Into the Dark, plus the first season of AMC’s The Terror, and the streaming debut of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s new season (to go along with the broadcast debut).
Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be watching.
NETFLIX
HIGHLIGHTS
Lucifer (Season 4) (Netflix Original Series): Netflix swooped in at the last minute to save this Fox series from, ahem, an eternity in hell. Fans finally get to see where the story goes next when the entire fourth season drops as a Netflix exclusive. Chloe saw Lucifer’s real face — so what does she make of that?
The Flash (Season 5): The fifth season of The CW’s superhero stalwart has been one of its most interesting yet, introducing some clever time travel twists and some trust angst and drama into the story. The summer is a great time to catch up on what’s happening in the Arrowverse.
Rim of the World (Netflix Original Movie): This sci-fi adventure flick, written by Zack Stentz (X-Men: First Class) and directed by McG (Charlie's Angels), follows four teens who have their summer camp trip cut short by an alien invasion. It looks to have a Spielbergian vibe and could be a sleeper hit of the summer.
May 1
Angels & Demons
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Casper
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Gremlins
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Roswell, New Mexico (Season 1)
Scream
Snowpiercer
Taking Lives
The Da Vinci Code
The Dark Crystal
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Zombieland
May 2
Colony (Season 3)
May 3
Supernatural (Season 14)
May 6
Abyss (Netflix Original Series)
May 8
Lucifer (Season 4) Netflix Original Series
May 9
Insidious
May 10
The Society (Netflix Original Series)
May 17
The Rain (Season 2) (Netflix Original Series)
May 21
Arrow (Season 7)
May 22
The Flash (Season 5)
May 23
Riverdale (Season 3)
Slasher: Solstice (Netflix Original Series)
May 24
Rim of the World (Netflix Original Movie)
The Perfection (Netflix Original Movie)
May 27
Outlander (Seasons 1-2)
May 28
Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Date TBD
Charmed (Season 1)
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Season 4)
The Mechanism (Season 2)
Supergirl (Season 4)
HULU
HIGHLIGHTS
Into The Dark: All That We Destroy, Episode 8: Hulu’s horror anthology is back with a new installment that goes full on sci-fi, in case you’re not getting enough thrills from the new Twilight Zone or rewatching Black Mirror.
The Terror Season 1: This ambitious AMC series was one of the scariest shows of last year, and followed an expedition lost in the freezing wasteland of the Arctic in the 1840s. Critics raved about it, and if there’s anything that can cool you down during the summer months, it’s this icy thriller.
Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D: Season 6 Premiere: It’s been a long wait, but the S.H.I.E.L.D. team is finally getting back together. If you miss the linear premiere on ABC, don’t worry, Hulu will be picking up the new season next-day. So it’ll be as easy as ever to stay up-to-date.
May 1
Catacombs
Clerks
Ground Control
Hunt for the Skinwalker
Repo! The Genetic Opera
Rollerball
Rollerball 2
Shaolin Soccer
Spirit
Star Kid
The Time Machine
The Toybox
Twelve Monkeys
Wargames
Zombieland
May 3
Into The Dark: All That We Destroy, Episode 8
May 10
Dinosaur 13
May 11
Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D, Season 6 premiere
May 13
Angels of Death, Season 1
May 17
Punisher: War Zone
The Punisher
May 21
Preacher, Season 3
May 22
Tracers
May 29
The Terror, Season 1
May 30
American Ninja Warrior, Season 11 premiere
AMAZON
HIGHLIGHTS
Suspiria (Amazon Prime Original Movie): Last year's unsettling horror film is finally landing on Amazon Prime. The film stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton and follows a group of dancers at an academy run by witches. It’s gruesome, terrifying and fantastic. If you missed it on the big screen, you can now bring the scares to your living room.
Good Omens (Season 1) (Amazon Prime Original Series): Based on the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett book series of the same name, this adaptation features an all-star cast of David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Michael Sheen, Nick Offerman, and a whole lot more. The story follows an angel and demon who team up to prevent the antichrist.
Friday the 13th (Films 1-9): If you want to spend your summer on a throwback slasher binge, Amazon has you covered. The streamer is adding the original nine Friday the 13th films, where you can see Jason cause trouble everywhere from summer camp to Manhattan.
May 3
Suspiria (Amazon Prime Original Movie)
May 9
Dinosaur 13
May 10
Wishenpoof (Season 2, Part C) (Amazon Prime Original Series)
May 16
Punisher: War Zone
The Punisher
May 31
Antitrust
Deadtime Stories
F/X
F/X2
Super Dragon – Feng qi yun yong dou kuang lung
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th Part 2
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
Good Omens (Season 1) (Amazon Prime Original Series)
Mission: Impossible
Night of the Living Dead 3D
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
The Gift
The People vs. George Lucas
The Secret of NIMH