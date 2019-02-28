All the genre TV and movies coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in March 2019

Netflix looks to be leading the streaming wars for the month of March, with plenty of new projects that should appeal to genre fans — but Hulu and Amazon still have a few goodies waiting in the wings, too.

Netflix is looking to drop two new shows — the secret society thriller The Order, and the wild animated series Love, Death & Robots — which should fit nicely into most "Watch" lists. Beyond those newbies, though, fan favorite horror-comedy Santa Clarita Diet is also back for its third season this month. Looking into deeper cuts, the streaming service is also dropping geek-friendly movies like Apollo 13, Disney's Christopher Robin, and Tucker & Dale vs. Evil. Oh, and the second season of The OA.

Hulu and Amazon Prime are a bit lighter when it comes to sci-fi and fantasy, but there are still some highlights. Hulu has a new episode of its horror anthology Into the Dark, as well as the entire fourth season of the (excellent) Fear the Walking Dead. Amazon Prime is looking to get in on the mystery thriller action with the debut of The Widow, starring Underworld alum Kate Beckinsale.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be streaming.

NETFLIX

HIGHLIGHTS

The Order (Netflix Original): This one has a Magicians-meets-Riverdale kind of vibe, just with a few more monsters in the mix. The Netflix series follows a college freshman who falls in with a secret society and gets more than he bargained for — most notably werewolves and some mighty twisty conspiracies.

Video of The Order: Season 1 | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 (Netflix Original): One of the coolest, deepest cuts on Netflix is finally coming back. This horror comedy series stars Drew Barrymore as a newly-undead mom still trying to make it all work, alongside her husband, played by Timothy Olyphant. If you only know Olyphant from Justified, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to learn the guy has some serious comedy chops.

Video of Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 | Announcement | Netflix

Love, Death & Robots (Netflix Original): This could definitely be one to keep an eye on. This ambitious, adult-aimed animated series hails from Tim Miller (Deadpool) and legendary filmmaker David Fincher. We don’t know much about the plot, but the NSFW trailer made it clear this show is unlike pretty much anything else out there. The studio has teased it'll focus on everything from garbage monsters to alien spiders, so come ready.

Video of LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

March 1

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Larva Island (Season 2) Netflix Original

Saving Mr. Banks

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

March 5

Christopher Robin

March 7

The Order (Netflix Original)

March 8

Hunter X Hunter (Seasons 1-3)

Immortals (Netflix Original)

Shadow (Netflix Original)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

March 15

Kung Fu Hustle

Love, Death & Robots (Netflix Original)

Robozuna: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

YooHoo to the Rescue (Netflix Original)

March 22

Charlie's Colorforms City (Netflix Original)

The OA: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

March 29

Osmosis (Netflix Original)

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

HULU

HIGHLIGHTS

Into The Dark: Treehouse: Episode 6 Premiere (Hulu Original): The latest installment of Hulu's horror anthology looks to bring the scares on vacation. The story follows a chef (Jimmi Simpson) who learns there are "debts to repay" while out there all secluded and along. The show has a Black Mirror vibe, and could make for a fun distraction while we wait on Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone reboot next month over at CBS All Access.

Video of Into the Dark: Treehouse Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

Edward Scissorhands: Tim Burton’s 1990 classic will be free to revisit on Hulu. It put Johnny Depp on the map as a serious actor and still holds up pretty well almost 30 years later. But hey, don't take our word for it.

Video of Edward Scissorhands (1990) - A Thrilling Experience Scene (2/5) | Movieclips

Fear the Walking Dead (Complete Season 4): After starting out as a somewhat direction-less prequel, Fear the Walking Dead found its footing by finally embracing the mothership series and heavily revamping its core cast. It won't make you miss Rick any less, but catching up on Fear's fourth season will make it abundantly clear this world can tell compelling stories without a Grimes in sight.

Video of Fear The Walking Dead Extended Season 4 Trailer

March 1

Into The Dark: Treehouse: Episode 6 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

An American Haunting

Astro Boy

Batman Begins

Blast from the Past

Bruce Almighty

The Dark Knight

Edward Scissorhands

Impostor

Jumanji

Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

Nacho Libre

Open Season

Open Season 2

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

Ouija House

Ouija Séance: The Final Game

Rambo III

Red Dragon

Return of the Living Dead 3

Return of the Living Dead 4: Necropolis

Return of the Living Dead 5: Rave to the Grave

Small Soldiers

Waterworld

What Lies Beneath

March 4

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Series Premiere)

March 5

A Frozen Christmas 3

March 15

The Fog

March 19

Fear the Walking Dead (Complete Season 4)

A Frozen New Year's

AMAZON PRIME

HIGHLIGHTS

The Widow (Prime Original Series): Amazon scored with the action-thriller space with John Krasinski-vehicle Jack Ryan, and now it's looking to do the same with Kate Beckinsale's The Widow. The eight-episode series is a globe-trotting thriller that follows a woman try to come to terms with her past and a life she left behind. After years of Underworld films, Beckinsale is adept at kicking butt, and this looks like it could be a fun ride with plenty of twists.

Video of The Widow - Official Trailer | Prime Video

UFO: Okay, yeah. This one looks like a low-budget cheese-fest of a sci-fi flick. But it does feature X-Files' Gillian Anderson in a starring role, so it could be worth it for fans of the actress. That said, fair warning, reviews have not been kind to this UFO.

Video of UFO Trailer (2018)

March 1

The Widow (Prime Original Series)

City of the Living Dead (Paura Nella Città Dei Morti Viventi)

From Beneath

Nacho Libre

Overkill

P.O.E.: Project of Evil

Rambo III

The Crazies

The Dead And The Damned

UFO

March 8

Costume Quest (Prime Original Series)

March 22

The Stinky & Dirty Show (Prime Original Series), Season 2