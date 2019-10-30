All the genre TV and movies coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon and Apple TV+ in November 2019

To say it's a big month for streaming would be an understatement. Disney+ and Apple TV+ are both launching this month, bringing with them a few A-list new genre shows. Of course, there's also some fresh stuff from the OG players like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.

We'll start with Disney+, which looks to be the biggest launch of the month (no offense to Apple) thanks largely to its Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian. Apple TV+ is dropping its first slate of originals with genre highlights including Ronald D. Moore’s For All Mankind and the Jason Momoa vehicle SEE.

Looking to the usual suspects, Amazon Prime has a lot to see for genre fans, with alt-history series The Man in the High Castle and spy series Jack Ryan both putting out new seasons just in time for the holidays. Netflix has the original Christmas tale Klaus and the sword-swinging original film The King, and Hulu has a new episode of its horror anthology Into the Dark.

Apple TV+

HIGHLIGHTS

SEE: One of Apple's most expensive and ambitious projects is hitting on Day 1, starring Jason Momoa. The show is set in a world where people have lost the ability of sight and has some major Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings vibes.

For All Mankind: Ronald D. Moore of Battlestar Galactica fame is back in the space race. The series is set in an alternate reality where the Russians beat the U.S. to the moon. So, the U.S. doubles down on space exploration and accelerates the push to get the first woman into space.

Ghostwriter: Apple is bringing the fan favorite family series back to life as we follow a group of kids who solve neighborhood mysteries. The show was a staple of PBS's schedule back in the '90s and the reboot gives the streaming service a kid-friendly show along with the sci-fi stuff and Newsroom-esque The Morning Show.

November 1

See

For All Mankind

Snoopy in Space

Ghostwriter

Amazon Prime

HIGHLIGHTS

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Season 2: John Krasinski showed his dramatic chops in A Quiet Place and the first season of Jack Ryan, and now the spy action series is back for a second round of adventures. It's not exactly genre but certainly checks off those Mission: Impossible and 007 boxes.

The Man in the High Castle: Season 4: This alt-history series has changed a lot since it started, and the fourth season looks to be one of the most explicitly sci-fi seasons yet. It's got Nazis trying to take over the world, alt-universes, and a whole lot more. If you checked out earlier, this is the time to jump back in.

November 1

Big Top Pee-Wee

Die Another Day

Dr. No

From Russia With Love

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Live And Let Die

Moonraker

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Overlord

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Ring

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

You Only Live Twice

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Season 2

November 6

Texas Chainsaw 3D

November 13

Anna and the Apocalypse

Nov. 15

The Man in the High Castle: Season 4



November 22

Costume Quest: Christmas Special

Disney+

HIGHLIGHTS

The Mandalorian: Lucasfilm has flirted with making a live-action Star Wars series for years, and now it's finally here. The series, which looks to be as big budget as the film series, comes from acclaimed director Jon Favreau. The show follows a bounty hunter on the seedy side of the galaxy after the fall of the Empire.

The Imagineering Story: This documentary project was basically engineering for Disney junkies. The series digs into the decades-long legacy of theme park and ride design that is intrinsic to the aesthetic of the parks and Disney brand.

Disney+ formally launches on November 12, which is when The Mandalorian and Imagineering Story go live, along with a whole lot of other stuff.

Looking deeper, the list of everything else coming to Disney+ on launch day is massive, since it includes a huge chunk of the studio's back catalog (and some Fox stuff). There’s The Simpsons, a boatload of Pixar, Disney, Marvel and Star Wars movies, and a ton of old school animated series from the vault, most notably Darkwing Duck, Tron: Uprising, Bonkers, and a whole lot more. Then, of course, some MCU original series (Hawkeye, Wandavision, The Falcon and Winter Soldier, etc.) are coming in the next couple years. Just head over here for the full Disney+ breakdown.

Netflix

HIGHLIGHTS

The King (Netflix Film): This big budget historical drama following King Henry V should appeal to fans of Vikings — and is the latest project to star future Batman Robert Pattinson in one of his last pre-Dark Knight roles. The rest of the cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp and Ben Mendelsohn.

Klaus (Netflix Film): This animated holiday feature sees Netflix moving into a largely new category for the streaming service. It's pitched as a Santa origin story about a postman who becomes a toy-maker. The voice cast includes J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman and Joan Cusack.

Mortel (Netflix Original): This dark fantasy series is about a voodoo spirit and a murder mystery. If you're into freaky deep cut Netflix fare, this could be a fun one.

November 1

Hello Ninja

The King

The Man Without Gravity

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1

Mars: Season 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2

Rosemary's Baby

The Deep: Season 3

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Zombieland

November 4

District 9

November 5

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4

November 8

Green Eggs and Ham

November 14

The Stranded

November 15

Klaus

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3

November 21

The Knight Before Christmas

Mortel

November 22

Dino Girl Gauko

The Dragon Prince: Season 3

Nobody’s Looking

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8

November 26

Super Monsters Save Christmas

November 29

The Movies That Made Us

Hulu

HIGHLIGHTS

Into The Dark: Pilgrim: The latest episode of the popular Hulu horror anthology is all about a very bloody Thanksgiving. Hulu has carved out a great little horror niche with this anthology and it's great to see it continue with its holiday-themed horror.

Overlord: If you're looking for a little post-Halloween horror, this should more than do the trick. The Bad Robot film follows a team of soldiers sent behind enemy lines, where they find a whole lot more evil craziness than they ever expected. It's gloriously R-rated and a great genre flick.

November 1

Fantastic Four

Into The Dark: Pilgrim

Overlord

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Ring

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

November 5

Framing John DeLorean

November 7

Texas Chainsaw 3D

November 13

Anna and the Apocalypse

Ugly Dolls

November 14

Veronica Mars

November 24

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas