All the genre TV and movies coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon and Apple TV+ in November 2019

To say it's a big month for streaming would be an understatement. Disney+ and Apple TV+ are both launching this month, bringing with them a few A-list new genre shows. Of course, there's also some fresh stuff from the OG players like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.
We'll start with Disney+, which looks to be the biggest launch of the month (no offense to Apple) thanks largely to its Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian. Apple TV+ is dropping its first slate of originals with genre highlights including Ronald D. Moore’s For All Mankind and the Jason Momoa vehicle SEE.
Looking to the usual suspects, Amazon Prime has a lot to see for genre fans, with alt-history series The Man in the High Castle and spy series Jack Ryan both putting out new seasons just in time for the holidays. Netflix has the original Christmas tale Klaus and the sword-swinging original film The King, and Hulu has a new episode of its horror anthology Into the Dark.
Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be bingeing this month.
Apple TV+
HIGHLIGHTS
SEE: One of Apple's most expensive and ambitious projects is hitting on Day 1, starring Jason Momoa. The show is set in a world where people have lost the ability of sight and has some major Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings vibes.
For All Mankind: Ronald D. Moore of Battlestar Galactica fame is back in the space race. The series is set in an alternate reality where the Russians beat the U.S. to the moon. So, the U.S. doubles down on space exploration and accelerates the push to get the first woman into space.
Ghostwriter: Apple is bringing the fan favorite family series back to life as we follow a group of kids who solve neighborhood mysteries. The show was a staple of PBS's schedule back in the '90s and the reboot gives the streaming service a kid-friendly show along with the sci-fi stuff and Newsroom-esque The Morning Show.
November 1
See
For All Mankind
Snoopy in Space
Ghostwriter
Amazon Prime
HIGHLIGHTS
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Season 2: John Krasinski showed his dramatic chops in A Quiet Place and the first season of Jack Ryan, and now the spy action series is back for a second round of adventures. It's not exactly genre but certainly checks off those Mission: Impossible and 007 boxes.
The Man in the High Castle: Season 4: This alt-history series has changed a lot since it started, and the fourth season looks to be one of the most explicitly sci-fi seasons yet. It's got Nazis trying to take over the world, alt-universes, and a whole lot more. If you checked out earlier, this is the time to jump back in.
November 1
Big Top Pee-Wee
Die Another Day
Dr. No
From Russia With Love
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Live And Let Die
Moonraker
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Overlord
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Ring
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
You Only Live Twice
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Season 2
November 6
Texas Chainsaw 3D
November 13
Anna and the Apocalypse
Nov. 15
The Man in the High Castle: Season 4
November 22
Costume Quest: Christmas Special
Disney+
HIGHLIGHTS
The Mandalorian: Lucasfilm has flirted with making a live-action Star Wars series for years, and now it's finally here. The series, which looks to be as big budget as the film series, comes from acclaimed director Jon Favreau. The show follows a bounty hunter on the seedy side of the galaxy after the fall of the Empire.
The Imagineering Story: This documentary project was basically engineering for Disney junkies. The series digs into the decades-long legacy of theme park and ride design that is intrinsic to the aesthetic of the parks and Disney brand.
Disney+ formally launches on November 12, which is when The Mandalorian and Imagineering Story go live, along with a whole lot of other stuff.
Looking deeper, the list of everything else coming to Disney+ on launch day is massive, since it includes a huge chunk of the studio's back catalog (and some Fox stuff). There’s The Simpsons, a boatload of Pixar, Disney, Marvel and Star Wars movies, and a ton of old school animated series from the vault, most notably Darkwing Duck, Tron: Uprising, Bonkers, and a whole lot more. Then, of course, some MCU original series (Hawkeye, Wandavision, The Falcon and Winter Soldier, etc.) are coming in the next couple years. Just head over here for the full Disney+ breakdown.
Netflix
HIGHLIGHTS
The King (Netflix Film): This big budget historical drama following King Henry V should appeal to fans of Vikings — and is the latest project to star future Batman Robert Pattinson in one of his last pre-Dark Knight roles. The rest of the cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp and Ben Mendelsohn.
Klaus (Netflix Film): This animated holiday feature sees Netflix moving into a largely new category for the streaming service. It's pitched as a Santa origin story about a postman who becomes a toy-maker. The voice cast includes J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman and Joan Cusack.
Mortel (Netflix Original): This dark fantasy series is about a voodoo spirit and a murder mystery. If you're into freaky deep cut Netflix fare, this could be a fun one.
November 1
Hello Ninja
The King
The Man Without Gravity
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
Mars: Season 2
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
Rosemary's Baby
The Deep: Season 3
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Zombieland
November 4
District 9
November 5
The End of the F***ing World: Season 2
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4
November 8
Green Eggs and Ham
November 14
The Stranded
November 15
Klaus
The Toys That Made Us: Season 3
November 21
The Knight Before Christmas
Mortel
November 22
Dino Girl Gauko
The Dragon Prince: Season 3
Nobody’s Looking
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8
November 26
Super Monsters Save Christmas
November 29
The Movies That Made Us
Hulu
HIGHLIGHTS
Into The Dark: Pilgrim: The latest episode of the popular Hulu horror anthology is all about a very bloody Thanksgiving. Hulu has carved out a great little horror niche with this anthology and it's great to see it continue with its holiday-themed horror.
Overlord: If you're looking for a little post-Halloween horror, this should more than do the trick. The Bad Robot film follows a team of soldiers sent behind enemy lines, where they find a whole lot more evil craziness than they ever expected. It's gloriously R-rated and a great genre flick.
November 1
Fantastic Four
Into The Dark: Pilgrim
Overlord
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Ring
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
November 5
Framing John DeLorean
November 7
Texas Chainsaw 3D
November 13
Anna and the Apocalypse
Ugly Dolls
November 14
Veronica Mars
November 24
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas