Stuck at home? Here’s all the new genre TV and movies coming to streaming this month

The coronavirus fallout is shutting down a whole lot of events, and workplaces, across the U.S. So if you're stuck at home, what are some good shows to dig into on streaming while we wait things out? From Spielberg to animated steampunk, there's a lot to like in streaming this March. Though the Big Three remain major players, Apple TV+ is also launching one of its most anticipated new shows. Let's dig in.

The new Amazing Stories reboot from Steven Spielberg comes to Apple TV+ this month, bringing some ambitious, bright and adventurous new stories to the upstart. Fellow newbie Disney+ is continuing to roll out new episodes of the eagerly anticipated new season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and adding Black Panther to its Marvel movie catalog.

Looking to the OG streaming services, there's also plenty to see. Hulu leads the horse race with the Alex Garland's sci-fi-ish mystery thriller series Devs (a collaboration with FX), which looks to be right in the wheelhouse of his acclaimed films Ex Machina and Annihilation. There's also the latest season of Archer and a new episode of the horror anthology Into the Dark.

Netflix has the third season of animated series Castlevania, as well as the first season of animated Altered Carbon spinoff Resleeved, along with BEASTARS. There's also plenty of fresh catalog fodder, including Season 3 of Black Lightning, Spielberg classic Hook, and a few Resident Evil movies. Amazon Prime is fairly thin, with a few horror flicks like The Descent and the new Pet Sematary on the way.

Digging deeper, Shudder has a few new movies and originals hitting this month if you need some fresh scares, and CBS All Access looks to keep rolling out new episodes of Star Trek: Picard.

Check out the full rundown below:

NETFLIX

HIGHLIGHTS

Castlevania Season 3: The hit animated series based on the video game series returns for another bloody season of adventure. The new season finds Belmont and Sypha settling into a village loaded with sinister secrets, while Isaac takes off on a mission to locate Hector.

Video of Castlevania Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix Castlevania Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Hook: Don't sleep on this 1991 Steven Spielberg fantasy adventure. The flick may have underwhelmed at the box office and been a critical dud at the time of release, but Robin Williams' turn as a grown-up Peter Pan has only gotten better with age. So start clapping for Julia Roberts' Tinkerbell and gear up for another Rufio chant.

Video of Hook (5/8) Movie CLIP - Peter Confronts Hook (1991) HD

Altered Carbon: Resleeved: A second season of Netflix's ambitious cyberpunk series isn't all we're getting of Altered Carbon. The animated series gets a new adventure, and it has a major samurai vibe to it all. So after bingeing all of Season 2, jump right into the animated side of the story.

March 1

Corpse Bride

Haywire

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Space Jam

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman Season 3

There Will Be Blood

March 5

Castlevania Season 3

March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

March 13

BEASTARS

Kingdom Season 2

Lost Girls

The Valhalla Murders

March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 3

March 17

Black Lightning Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved

March 20

Dino Girl Gauko Season 2

March 25

Signs

YooHoo to the Rescue Season 3

March 26

7SEEDS: Part 2

HULU

HIGHLIGHTS

Devs Season 1: The wait is finally over for this FX on Hulu original series from filmmaker Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation). The show focuses on a computer engineer looking into a mysterious disappearance at a quantum computing company.

Video of Devs | First Look | FX

Into The Dark: Crawlers (Hulu Original): Hulu's horror anthology just keeps plugging along. The latest installment is a body-switching alien horror tale, which is a subgenre with plenty of fun scares and homages to mine.

Video of Into the Dark: My Valentine • A Hulu Original

Archer Season 10: The long-running spy spoof has reinvented itself with an anthology format the past few years, and it's been an absolute blast. The most recent season sent the gang into space for an Alien-esque spoof, which is just as silly and wild as fans have come to expect.

Video of Archer | Season 10: First Look | FXX

March 1

OK K.O, Let's Be Heroes!: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Free Willy

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Night of the Living Dead (2007)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Wayne's World

March 4

The Men Who Stare at Goats

March 5

Devs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

March 6

Into The Dark: Crawlers: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

March 11

Fire Force: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

March 17

Attack on Titan: Complete Season 3B (Funimation)

March 19

Pet Sematary (2019)

March 23

After School Dice Club: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Kemonomichi: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

March 27

Fairy Gone: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

March 28

Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

March 29

Archer: Complete Season 10 (FX)

AMAZON PRIME

HIGHLIGHTS

The Descent: It's never a bad time to head back into the cave and get absolutely terrified by Neil Marshall's horror flick. The survival horror tale finds a group of women fighting for their lives against a mysterious creature while lost in an underground cave system. It's a masterclass in scares and a testament to his talents, which he would go on to showcase on some fantastic episodes of shows like Game of Thrones and Westworld.

Video of The Descent (4/10) Movie CLIP - Holly&#039;s Death (2005) HD

Pet Sematary (2019): Sure, it might not be quite as great as the 1989 original, but the update of this Stephen King classic is still a freaky journey into parental grief and what exactly lies beyond death. If you've read the book, or seen the original film for that matter, this version also brings something new to the table — remixing some key elements of the story to shake things up a bit.

Video of Pet Sematary (2019)- Official Trailer- Paramount Pictures

March 1

Kung Fu Panda

Night of the Living Dead (2007)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

The Crazies (2010)

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Skull

Wayne's World 2

March 8

Show Dogs

March 13

Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse: Season 1 (Amazon Original series)

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

March 19

Pet Sematary (2019)

DISNEY+

Disney's flagship streamer is adding a few A-list movies this month, namely Black Panther and A Wrinkle in Time, but for a certain subset of fans there's a much bigger story: Star Wars: The Clone Wars will continue to roll out new episodes of its long-awaited seventh and presumably final season this month. Fans have plenty of questions and bucket list requests, so it'll be interesting to see just how many boxes Lucasfilm aims to check with this final run.

Video of Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Official Trailer | Disney+

March 4

Black Panther

March 5

Bedtime Stories

March 25

A Wrinkle in Time

APPLE TV+

Apple's new streaming service is set to debut another big original this month: Steven Spielberg's revival of anthology genre series Amazing Stories debuts on March 6. The new version aims to tell ambitious stories that will take viewers into exciting new worlds, while spotlight some AAA effects and creative filmmakers. The first trailer looks bright and interesting, and definitely cuts a different vibe than recent anthologies such as Black Mirror. That said, it's also Apple TV+'s only new show this month, so it better "wow" subscribers to keep 'em around in the post-launch slowdown.

Video of Amazing Stories — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

CBS ALL ACCESS

It's fairly light, but the good news is the first season of Star Trek: Picard will continue to roll out through the month of March. Looking further into the year, there's also plenty to get excited about. The return of Star Trek: Discovery, and premiere of animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, are both looming later this year — though exact premiere dates are unknown. CBS is also developing a couple more mystery Star Trek shows, though no word on the odds of seeing any of those later this year.

Video of Star Trek: Picard - Picard And Seven Of Nine&#039;s Shared Past (Ep. 5, &quot;Stardust City Rag&quot;)

SHUDDER

HIGHLIGHTS

Missions Season 2: This Shudder original follows a group of astronauts hired by a billionaire to make the first manned trip to Mars. The trip takes a turn for the worse, and the story jumps ahead five years with the crew now haunted from the journey. Things get more terrifying when the crew sees a vision of their lost crew member, leading to a second mission back to Mars in an effort to find her.

Video of Star Trek: Picard - The Only Thing Worse Would Be Giving Up (Ep. 5, &quot;Stardust City Rag&quot;)

March 2

Replace

Ginger Snaps

March 5

The Dead Lands: Season 1 Series Finale

March 9

Luciferina

Frankenstein

March 12

The Room

March 16

Red Christmas

Howl

March 19

Satanic Panic

March 23

Some Kind of Hate

Housewife

March 26

Daniel Isn't Real

DC UNIVERSE

It's a relatively light month on DC Universe, but don't worry, more good stuff is coming soon. All 13 episodes of Harley Quinn are live now, and Season 2 is set to premiere on April 3. Beyond that, some new episodes DC All Star Games are also set to roll out weekly.

Video of Watch Harley Quinn | Binge Season 1 | DC Universe | TV-MA

Also of note

Beforeigners: It's airing on HBO proper, but also streaming on the network's streaming platform, so we'll give it a shout. The six-part Norwegian series picks up as people from all over history start to suddenly pop up and appear in the present day. They're essentially time migrants, forced to reconcile with the present day. It's got a bit of sci-fi, a bit of social commentary — definitely a good one to pass the lockdown time.