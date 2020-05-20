From Aliens to Wonder Woman, here is every sci-fi & genre movie coming to HBO Max

We’re only a week away from the long-awaited debut of HBO Max, the newest entrant in the streaming fray that promises to hoover up even more of your TV time with a seriously huge stable of movies and shows that run the gamut of WarnerMedia’s deep catalog.

We’ve already glimpsed the trove of new original projects in the works at HBO Max, and it sounds like HBO isn’t skimping on new content for fans of everything from DC to Dune. But will the platform deliver on putting the “Home” in Home Box Office? If you’re a genre fan (or just a movie fan in general), fret not: HBO Max has an initial lineup of movies that’s 600 films deep, with a hefty number of those hailing from the animated, sci-fi, fantasy, and horror corners of the genre universe.

Via listings reported first with The Verge and Cinemablend, a subscription to HBO Max will net you access to a queue of modern-day classics that reads like a who’s-who list of big-screen blockbusters. That means Batman, Joker, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, and more of our favorite DC heroes will soon be rubbing elbows with Pennywise, Hellboy, and Hogwarts.

Because the list is literally hundreds and hundreds of titles long, though, we’ve cut through the clutter to round up all the genre stuff in one handy spot. Starting with a nod toward recent blockbusters up top, we've also carved out a separate section for the surprisingly genre-rich Criterion Collection, as well as the awesome animated films of Studio Ghibli and more. Even at that, you’re looking at a seriously big lineup, so pace yourself: It all goes live next week, when HBO Max arrives on May 27.

Recent blockbusters

Credit: Warner Bros.

Glimpsing just the films that’ve been released in the past 10 years alone, DC and the Caped Crusader are especially well represented — but they’ve got plenty of company. More than two dozen recent genre movies make the cut, including:

Hellboy (2019)

Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

IT: Chapter 2 (2019)

John Wick 3 (2019)

Joker (2019)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Shazam! (2019)

Us (2019)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019)

Aquaman (2018)

Batman: Gotham Knight (2018)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

The Meg (2018)

Happy Death Day (2017)

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Wonder Woman (2017)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Batman vs. Robin (2015)

The Lego Movie (2014)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 (2013)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1 (2012)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The Hobbit (2012)

Fast Five (2011)

Green Lantern (2011)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Ghibli movies

Credit: Studio Ghibli

Thanks to the network’s previously-announced agreement with Studio Ghibli, the full trove of animated classics from Hideo Miyazaki also will be hitting HBO Max. That means subscribers can scratch far beneath the surface of big titles like Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke. Here’s the full rundown, starting with the studio's earliest films:

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Castle in the Sky (1986)

My Neighbor Totoro (1986)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Tales from Earthsea (2006)

Ponyo (2008)

The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

The Wind Rises (2013)

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

Criterion classics

Credit: Toho Co., Ltd. / The Criterion Collection

HBO Max is also taking on the Criterion Collection, which is a genre history lover’s dream for touring the vast cinematic background that laid the groundwork for the success of today’s horror, sci-fi, and fantasy blockbusters. This is where you'll find the original King Kong, Godzilla, Night of the Living Dead, The Blob, and more. In chronological order, here’s a rundown of the Criterion films that can keep genre fans busy for weeks:

Häxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages (1922)

Vampyr (1932)

King Kong (1933)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

I Married a Witch (1942)

Beauty and the Beast (1946)

Godzilla (1954)

Godzilla Raids Again (1955)

Godzilla, King of the Monsters! (1956)

The Seventh Seal (1957)

The Blob (1958)

Ghidorah, The Three Headed Monster (1964)

Mothra vs Godzilla (1964)

Invasion of Astro-Monster (1965)

The War of the Gargantuas (1966)

Ebirah, Horror of the Deep (1966)

Son of Godzilla (1967)

The X From Outer Space (1967)

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Countdown (1968)

Destroy All Monsters (1968)

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Equinox (1970)

Godzilla vs Hedorah (1971)

Godzilla vs Gigan (1972)

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx (1972)

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril (1972)

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart to Hades (1972)

Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengeance (1972)

Solaris (1972)

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby in the Land of Demons (1973)

Fantastic Planet (1973)

Godzilla vs Megalon (1973)

Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell (1974)

Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla (1974)

Terror of Mechagodzilla (1975)

Eraserhead (1977)

Watership Down (1978)

The Brood (1979)

Scanners (1981)

I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)

A Brief History of Time (1991)

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992)

Cronos (1993)

City of Angels (1998)

Everything else

Credit: Universal Pictures

Looking farther into genre movie history, the list goes on, and on, and…on. James Bond is here, as are Frodo, Freddy Krueger, and Ripley, plus blasts from the less-recent past that include Gremlins, Replicants, killer Great White sharks, an iconic pair of ruby-red slippers, and tons more. Starting with the most recent and working our way back, here's what's on tap:

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Casino Royale (2006)

War of the Worlds (2005)

Van Helsing (2004)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Scary Movie 3 (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Armageddon (1998)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Contact (1997)

Babe (1995)

Batman Forever (1995)

Hackers (1995)

True Lies (1994)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Alien 3 (1992)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Dick Tracy (1990)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Teen Witch (1989)

The Wizard (1989)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

The Land Before Time (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

Aliens (1986)

Critters (1986)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Gremlins (1984)

Supergirl (1984)

Jaws 3-D (1983

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Alien (Director’s Cut) (1979)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Piranha (1978)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

If you're already a subscriber to HBO Now, which is the $14.99 per-month streaming version of HBO, you're eligible to receive HBO Max at no additional charge. Subscribers who're already paying their bill directly to HBO, as well as those with subscriptions through Apple or Google Play, won't have to lift a finger to make the switch: They'll get instant access automatically when the service goes live on May 27. HBO Max is still ironing out agreements with other streaming partners — most notably Amazon — so be sure to check the HBO Max website for the latest updates.