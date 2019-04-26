All the MCU movies you have to watch to understand Avengers: Endgame

As the 11-year, 22-movie run of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga comes to an almost-close with Avengers: Endgame, hardcore MCU fans are feeling nostalgic... and less devoted fans who nonetheless want to be part of the year's biggest event might be feeling overwhelmed. With almost two dozen movies to choose from and a pre-Endgame total runtime of almost two days if you don’t have to eat, drink, sleep, or fulfill any other basic human functions, there’s a lot to sort through.

**SPOILER WARNING: This story contains mild spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.**

Because we know not everyone has had the time to watch every movie in the MCU (and others might simply need a basic refresher), we’ve outlined every movie you’ll need to have seen to understand what’s going on in Endgame. Some of these movies are more vital than others, and, obviously because we’re dealing with so many characters across so many years, some of these stories might interest you more than others. We're not here to judge.

Below, you’ll find a list of 12 (give or take a few) movies that’ll help you better understand Avengers: Endgame. Let us point out again that there are mild spoilers ahead, though we’ve tried to be as vague as possible while still letting you know why certain movies are important.

Before we begin, though, we’re going to point out the general importance of all the origin story movies, especially Iron Man (2008), the movie that launched this universe into existence. It’s importance and Iron Man’s place in the MCU cannot be overstated.