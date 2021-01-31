All the sci-fi TV and movies streaming in February 2021

With the fall TV season ramping up across network and cable, don't forget to stay plugged into streaming — because there are still plenty of cool genre projects hitting all those services, too.
The big story remains, arguably, Disney+'s Marvel series WandaVision. The first few episodes have been a wild thrill ride through the history of sitcom genres, with some freaky magic and MCU mysteries thrown into the mix. Disney+ is also going old school this month, pulling The Muppet Show out of the vault.
Switching over to a streamer you may have not checked in a while, the second season of Apple TV+'s excellent alt-history space exploration series For All Mankind finally blasts off for more Cold Space War drama. Netflix has the new South Korean sci-fi flick Space Sweepers, plus the first two Conjuring films for a few good scares. Over at Hulu, the streamer is adding some deep cut movies, Sonic the Hedgehog, and a new installment in the horror anthology Into the Dark.
Digging a bit deeper, we have a lot of classic and modern shows and movies hitting HBO Max (including the would-be-blockbuster Tom & Jerry), Amazon Prime, Tubi,
Quibi, and some fresh horror at Shudder.
Grab your remote and let's get started.
NETFLIX
HIGHLIGHTS
Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 2): Horror anthologies remain a hot commodity, and this The CW original will be bringing its second season of spine-tingling horror tales to Netflix. The concept is based on short form story set-ups, and each episode is fairly concise and tight — making for a perfect quick horror binge.
The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2: Looking for some A-list horror instead? The first two Conjuring films should do the trick. Hailing from horror master James Wan, the Conjuring films follow paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga). They're well-composed, compelling and — yeah — pretty flipping scary.
Space Sweepers: This sci-fi space flick is a South Korean production, following the crew of the space ship The Victory after Earth has been destroyed. The far-flung adventure is set in 2092, so that's plenty of space for some fun, sci-fi tech to have been invented. It also represents just another way Netflix is flexing its international muscle in the genre game.
Feb. 1
Beverly Hills Ninja
Inception
Shutter Island
Zathura
Feb. 2
Kid Cosmic
Feb. 5
Space Sweepers
Feb. 21
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
Feb. 24
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Feb. 25
High-Rise Invasion
Feb. 26
Bigfoot Family
No Escape
DISNEY PLUS
HIGHLIGHTS
WandaVision: The first season of Marvel's first big streaming project is turning the MCU on its head, and the mystery will continue to roll out in February. The first batch of episodes have arrived to wide critical and fan acclaim, telling a twisty story through the lens of different sitcom eras — but there's definitely something shady and more grounded lurking around the margins.
The Muppet Show: The iconic, 1970s Muppet Show is finally headed to streaming. The series was a monster hit, and remains a cult touchstone to this day. It's one of the most recognizable takes on the beloved Muppets, winning everything from Grammys to Peabodys along the way — and now fans will finally give fans a chance to revisit those glory days with a binge session.
Feb. 5
WandaVision: Episode 5
Feb. 12
Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (S1)
Marvel's Behind the Mask
WandaVision: Episode 6
Feb. 19
The Book of Life
The Muppet Show (S1)
The Muppet Show (S2)
The Muppet Show (S3)
The Muppet Show (S4)
The Muppet Show (S5)
WandaVision: Episode 7
Feb. 26
Myth: A Frozen Tale
WandaVision: Episode 8
HULU
HIGHLIGHTS
Sonic the Hedgehog: One of the last big hits before the COVID-19 era, the live action/CGI hybrid film based on the classic SEGA hero broke through the video game movie curse and was a bona fide hit. Now it's hitting streaming, so you can revisit all the action, twists and Jim Carrey's positively bonkers take on Doctor Robotnik.
Into the Dark: "Tentacles": Hulu's fairly long-running horror anthology returns with a new episode, telling a psychosexual horror thriller starring Dana Drori, Casey Deidrick, Evan Williams and Kasey Elise. The story itself follows a new relationship that quickly devolves into a horror tale, and puts a twist on gender roles in the process.
Feb. 1
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14
Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2
Bug
District 9
From Hell
Garfield
Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness
Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia
Mars Attacks!
Ninja Assassin
The Omen
Damien - Omen II
Possessor
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Feb. 12
Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere
You're Next
Feb. 15
Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1
The Shape of Water
Feb. 18
Sonic the Hedgehog
Feb. 23
Dredd
APPLE TV+
There's not a ton of big genre stuff hitting Apple's upstart streamer this month, but what it lacks in quantity it makes up for in quality. Get ready to head back in time, and up in space, for Season 2 of the alt-history NASA drama For All Mankind. The show is set in the post-Apollo NASA era, but in a world where the Russians beat the U.S. to the moon. So instead of U.S. space exploration sputtering out, it set off a full-on space race with competing moon bases and lots of international drama. The show returns Feb. 19.
PEACOCK
HIGHLIGHTS
Kick-Ass: The 2010 superhero flick, based on the excellent comic of the same name, broke boundaries for the genre when it brought its bone-crunching, street-level brand of butt-kicking to life. The film stars Aaron Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chloë Grace Moretz, Mark Strong and Nicolas Cage as the low-budget Batman the world deserves.
I Am Legend: The prophetic — it did predict Batman vs. Superman, if you'll recall — 2007 zombie-ish Will Smith vehicle is still a compelling little sci-fi tale 14 years later. It was a showcase film for Smith's range as he carves out a life in the post-apocalypse, eventually coming to realize he may be the one who no longer fits in this new world.
Feb. 1
Apollo 13
Chicken Run
Conan The Barbarian
Conan the Destroyer
Eternal Sunshine to the Spotless Mind
I Am Legend
I, Frankenstein
Phantasm II
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Last Witch Hunter
The Road to El Dorado
Feb. 3
Kick-Ass
Feb. 8
Wilfred
AMAZON PRIME
Feb. 1
Antz
Shanghai Noon
The Haunting In Connecticut
The Prestige
The Village
What's New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Feb. 12
Clifford - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
Feb. 18
Sonic The Hedgehog
HBO MAX
HIGHLIGHTS
Earwig and the Witch: This fresh Studio Ghibli co-production is set in 1990s England,and following a young orphan girl who turns out to be a witch's daughter. For anime fans, the Studio Ghibli clout makes it well worth a look.
Tom & Jerry: Another month, another big theatrical release headed to HBO Max. This family-friendly, live-action spin on the classic cat and mouse cartoon was originally targeted for the big screen — but will now be getting a hybrid release under the studio's 2021 release strategy. Humans joining the titular CGI cat and mouse include Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong.
Static Shock: As Warner Bros. continues to transition its DC catalog to HBO Max, fans get another treat this month. The animated Static Shock series is hitting the service, making the jump from DC Universe. The early-2000s animated super-series ran for four seasons, telling the teenage superhero adventures of DC hero Virgil Hawkins.
Feb. 1
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Ghoulies
Ghoulies II
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday
Justice League
Life Of Pi
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Man of Steel
Outbreak
Saw: Extended Version
Saw II: Director's Cut
Saw III: Director's Cut
Saw IV: Director's Cut
Saw V: Director's Cut
Saw VI: Director's Cut
Saw: The Final Chapter: Director's Cut
The Amityville Horror
The Goonies
The Last Exorcism: Extended Version
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
Justice League Unlimited
Robot Chicken: Season 10B
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Feb. 5
Aquaman
Earwig and the Witch
Feb. 7
We Bare Bears: The Movie
Feb. 9
Gen:Lock: Season 1
Feb. 13
The Book Of Eli
Feb. 15
Static Shock
The Batman
Feb. 18
Ben 10: Season 4B
Feb. 20
Argo: Extended Version
Feb. 26
Blade Runner 2049
Tom & Jerry
Feb. 27
Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey
Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure
SHUDDER
HIGHLIGHTS
After Midnight: Ten years into his small-town, storybook romance with Abby (Brea Grant), Hank (Jeremy Gardner) suddenly wakes up to an empty home. With nothing but a cryptic note to explain why she left, Hank's charmed life begins to fall apart. To make matters worse, Abby's disappearance seems to trigger the arrival of a ferocious creature that crawls out of the old grove on the edge of his property. Directed by Jeremy Gardner and Christian Stella. A Shudder Exclusive. (US only.)
Shook: When Mia, a social media star, becomes the target of an online terror campaign, she has to solve a series of tests to prevent people she cares about from getting murdered. But is it real? Or is it just a game at her expense? Starring Daisye Tutor, Emily Goss, Nicola Posener, Octavius J. Johnson, Stephanie Simbari and Grant Rosenmeyer. Directed by Jennifer Harrington. A Shudder Original. (Also available on Shudder Canada, Shudder UK and Shudder ANZ)
Feb. 1
Audrey Rose
The Queen of Black Magic
Vampire's Kiss
Feb. 2
Head Count
Feb. 4
A Nightmare Wakes
Feb. 6
A Discovery of Witches: Episode 205
February 8
Night Tide
The "Whispering Corridors" Trilogy
Memento Mori
Wishing Stairs
Feb. 9
Carmilla
The Strange Color of Your Body's Tears
Feb. 11
After Midnight
Feb. 12
Joe Bob Put A Spell On You
Feb. 13
A Discovery of Witches: Episode 206
Feb. 15
Basket Case
The Ninth Configuration
Outcast
Feb. 18
Shook
February 20
A Discovery of Witches: Episode 207
Feb. 22
One Missed Call
Open 24 Hours
Psychomania
Feb. 25
The Dark and the Wicked
Feb. 27
A Discovery of Witches: Episode 208
CBS ALL ACCESS
Feb. 4
The Stand: "The Stand"
Feb. 11
The Stand: "Coda: Frannie in the Well"
TUBI
Feb. 1
24: Redemption
Transporter 3
Road to Perdition
Texas Chainsaw - starting 2/7
Urban Legends: Final Cut
My Little Pony: The Movie
Norm of the North
Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Zathura: A Space Adventure
24: Live Another Day
24: Legacy