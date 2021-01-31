All the sci-fi TV and movies streaming in February 2021

With the fall TV season ramping up across network and cable, don't forget to stay plugged into streaming — because there are still plenty of cool genre projects hitting all those services, too.

The big story remains, arguably, Disney+'s Marvel series WandaVision. The first few episodes have been a wild thrill ride through the history of sitcom genres, with some freaky magic and MCU mysteries thrown into the mix. Disney+ is also going old school this month, pulling The Muppet Show out of the vault.

Switching over to a streamer you may have not checked in a while, the second season of Apple TV+'s excellent alt-history space exploration series For All Mankind finally blasts off for more Cold Space War drama. Netflix has the new South Korean sci-fi flick Space Sweepers, plus the first two Conjuring films for a few good scares. Over at Hulu, the streamer is adding some deep cut movies, Sonic the Hedgehog, and a new installment in the horror anthology Into the Dark.

Digging a bit deeper, we have a lot of classic and modern shows and movies hitting HBO Max (including the would-be-blockbuster Tom & Jerry), Amazon Prime, Tubi, Quibi , and some fresh horror at Shudder.

NETFLIX

HIGHLIGHTS

Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 2): Horror anthologies remain a hot commodity, and this The CW original will be bringing its second season of spine-tingling horror tales to Netflix. The concept is based on short form story set-ups, and each episode is fairly concise and tight — making for a perfect quick horror binge.

The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2: Looking for some A-list horror instead? The first two Conjuring films should do the trick. Hailing from horror master James Wan, the Conjuring films follow paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga). They're well-composed, compelling and — yeah — pretty flipping scary.

Space Sweepers: This sci-fi space flick is a South Korean production, following the crew of the space ship The Victory after Earth has been destroyed. The far-flung adventure is set in 2092, so that's plenty of space for some fun, sci-fi tech to have been invented. It also represents just another way Netflix is flexing its international muscle in the genre game.

Feb. 1

Beverly Hills Ninja

Inception

Shutter Island

Zathura

Feb. 2

Kid Cosmic

Feb. 5

Space Sweepers

Feb. 21

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

Feb. 24

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Feb. 25

High-Rise Invasion

Feb. 26

Bigfoot Family

No Escape

DISNEY PLUS

HIGHLIGHTS

WandaVision: The first season of Marvel's first big streaming project is turning the MCU on its head, and the mystery will continue to roll out in February. The first batch of episodes have arrived to wide critical and fan acclaim, telling a twisty story through the lens of different sitcom eras — but there's definitely something shady and more grounded lurking around the margins.

The Muppet Show: The iconic, 1970s Muppet Show is finally headed to streaming. The series was a monster hit, and remains a cult touchstone to this day. It's one of the most recognizable takes on the beloved Muppets, winning everything from Grammys to Peabodys along the way — and now fans will finally give fans a chance to revisit those glory days with a binge session.

Feb. 5

WandaVision: Episode 5

Feb. 12

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (S1)

Marvel's Behind the Mask

WandaVision: Episode 6

Feb. 19

The Book of Life

The Muppet Show (S1)

The Muppet Show (S2)

The Muppet Show (S3)

The Muppet Show (S4)

The Muppet Show (S5)

WandaVision: Episode 7

Feb. 26

Myth: A Frozen Tale

WandaVision: Episode 8

HULU

HIGHLIGHTS

Sonic the Hedgehog: One of the last big hits before the COVID-19 era, the live action/CGI hybrid film based on the classic SEGA hero broke through the video game movie curse and was a bona fide hit. Now it's hitting streaming, so you can revisit all the action, twists and Jim Carrey's positively bonkers take on Doctor Robotnik.

Into the Dark: "Tentacles": Hulu's fairly long-running horror anthology returns with a new episode, telling a psychosexual horror thriller starring Dana Drori, Casey Deidrick, Evan Williams and Kasey Elise. The story itself follows a new relationship that quickly devolves into a horror tale, and puts a twist on gender roles in the process.

Feb. 1

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2

Bug

District 9

From Hell

Garfield

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia

Mars Attacks!

Ninja Assassin

The Omen

Damien - Omen II

Possessor

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Feb. 12

Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere

You're Next

Feb. 15

Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1

The Shape of Water

Feb. 18

Sonic the Hedgehog

Feb. 23

Dredd

APPLE TV+

There's not a ton of big genre stuff hitting Apple's upstart streamer this month, but what it lacks in quantity it makes up for in quality. Get ready to head back in time, and up in space, for Season 2 of the alt-history NASA drama For All Mankind. The show is set in the post-Apollo NASA era, but in a world where the Russians beat the U.S. to the moon. So instead of U.S. space exploration sputtering out, it set off a full-on space race with competing moon bases and lots of international drama. The show returns Feb. 19.

PEACOCK

HIGHLIGHTS

Kick-Ass: The 2010 superhero flick, based on the excellent comic of the same name, broke boundaries for the genre when it brought its bone-crunching, street-level brand of butt-kicking to life. The film stars Aaron Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chloë Grace Moretz, Mark Strong and Nicolas Cage as the low-budget Batman the world deserves.

I Am Legend: The prophetic — it did predict Batman vs. Superman, if you'll recall — 2007 zombie-ish Will Smith vehicle is still a compelling little sci-fi tale 14 years later. It was a showcase film for Smith's range as he carves out a life in the post-apocalypse, eventually coming to realize he may be the one who no longer fits in this new world.

Feb. 1

Apollo 13

Chicken Run

Conan The Barbarian

Conan the Destroyer

Eternal Sunshine to the Spotless Mind

I Am Legend

I, Frankenstein

Phantasm II

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Last Witch Hunter

The Road to El Dorado

Feb. 3

Kick-Ass

Feb. 8

Wilfred

AMAZON PRIME

Feb. 1

Antz

Shanghai Noon

The Haunting In Connecticut

The Prestige

The Village

What's New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Feb. 12

Clifford - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Feb. 18

Sonic The Hedgehog

HBO MAX

HIGHLIGHTS

Earwig and the Witch: This fresh Studio Ghibli co-production is set in 1990s England,and following a young orphan girl who turns out to be a witch's daughter. For anime fans, the Studio Ghibli clout makes it well worth a look.

Tom & Jerry: Another month, another big theatrical release headed to HBO Max. This family-friendly, live-action spin on the classic cat and mouse cartoon was originally targeted for the big screen — but will now be getting a hybrid release under the studio's 2021 release strategy. Humans joining the titular CGI cat and mouse include Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong.

Static Shock: As Warner Bros. continues to transition its DC catalog to HBO Max, fans get another treat this month. The animated Static Shock series is hitting the service, making the jump from DC Universe. The early-2000s animated super-series ran for four seasons, telling the teenage superhero adventures of DC hero Virgil Hawkins.

Feb. 1

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Ghoulies

Ghoulies II

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday

Justice League

Life Of Pi

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Man of Steel

Outbreak

Saw: Extended Version

Saw II: Director's Cut

Saw III: Director's Cut

Saw IV: Director's Cut

Saw V: Director's Cut

Saw VI: Director's Cut

Saw: The Final Chapter: Director's Cut

The Amityville Horror

The Goonies

The Last Exorcism: Extended Version

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter

Justice League Unlimited

Robot Chicken: Season 10B

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Feb. 5

Aquaman

Earwig and the Witch

Feb. 7

We Bare Bears: The Movie

Feb. 9

Gen:Lock: Season 1

Feb. 13

The Book Of Eli

Feb. 15

Static Shock

The Batman

Feb. 18

Ben 10: Season 4B

Feb. 20

Argo: Extended Version

Feb. 26

Blade Runner 2049

Tom & Jerry

Feb. 27

Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey

Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure

SHUDDER

HIGHLIGHTS

After Midnight: Ten years into his small-town, storybook romance with Abby (Brea Grant), Hank (Jeremy Gardner) suddenly wakes up to an empty home. With nothing but a cryptic note to explain why she left, Hank's charmed life begins to fall apart. To make matters worse, Abby's disappearance seems to trigger the arrival of a ferocious creature that crawls out of the old grove on the edge of his property. Directed by Jeremy Gardner and Christian Stella. A Shudder Exclusive. (US only.)

Shook: When Mia, a social media star, becomes the target of an online terror campaign, she has to solve a series of tests to prevent people she cares about from getting murdered. But is it real? Or is it just a game at her expense? Starring Daisye Tutor, Emily Goss, Nicola Posener, Octavius J. Johnson, Stephanie Simbari and Grant Rosenmeyer. Directed by Jennifer Harrington. A Shudder Original. (Also available on Shudder Canada, Shudder UK and Shudder ANZ)

Feb. 1

Audrey Rose

The Queen of Black Magic

Vampire's Kiss



Feb. 2

Head Count



Feb. 4

A Nightmare Wakes



Feb. 6

A Discovery of Witches: Episode 205

February 8

Night Tide

The "Whispering Corridors" Trilogy

Memento Mori

Wishing Stairs



Feb. 9

Carmilla

The Strange Color of Your Body's Tears

Feb. 11

After Midnight



Feb. 12

Joe Bob Put A Spell On You

Feb. 13

A Discovery of Witches: Episode 206



Feb. 15

Basket Case

The Ninth Configuration

Outcast



Feb. 18

Shook

February 20

A Discovery of Witches: Episode 207



Feb. 22

One Missed Call

Open 24 Hours

Psychomania

Feb. 25

The Dark and the Wicked

Feb. 27

A Discovery of Witches: Episode 208

CBS ALL ACCESS

Feb. 4

The Stand: "The Stand"

Feb. 11

The Stand: "Coda: Frannie in the Well"

TUBI

Feb. 1

24: Redemption

Transporter 3

Road to Perdition

Texas Chainsaw - starting 2/7

Urban Legends: Final Cut

My Little Pony: The Movie

Norm of the North

Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Zathura: A Space Adventure

24: Live Another Day

24: Legacy