Latest Stories

David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne in Gotham
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Batman revealed in Gotham poster; Taika Waititi joins Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy
Mr. Potato Head in Toy Story 2
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: The late Don Rickles is in Toy Story 4, The Order renewed by Netflix, more
Dumbo Tim Burton
Tag: Fangrrls
The Disney live-action remakes we actually want to see
Scared Skywalker
Tag: Movies
Mark Hamill shines Jedi wisdom on that Star Wars: Episode IX 'leaked poster'
Captain America leads the heroes of Avengers: Endgame

All those dusted heroes return(?!) in latest poster for Avengers: Endgame

Contributed by
ben_sing.jpg
Benjamin Bullard
Mar 28, 2019

They’re back! Well — at least sort of. In their first new appearance since drifting into eternity’s slipstream on the ashy whim of Thanos’ fateful snap, the dusted heroes from Avengers: Infinity War have made a fresh showing in a new promotional poster for Avengers: Endgame.

Walt Disney Studios marketing president Asad Ayaz tweeted out the new Chinese poster for Endgame, and aside from giving us some new looks at the living heroes the post-Infinty War team will have to rely on, it also features 14 of the ones who are no longer with us. As with all the rest of Endgame’s intentionally mysterious marketing teases, though, there’s a catch to the way the two groups are presented:

From Groot to Doctor Strange to Spidey and more, the dearly departed Avengers all get the silhouette treatment at the bottom of the poster, and there’s nothing distinctively new about their appearance to suggest that any of them have gotten back into action since their last sightings in Infinity War. But unlike their black-and-white flashback appearance in the recent Endgame trailer, which lifts footage straight from Infinity War, at least here they’re still, quite literally, in the picture.

The fact that dust still appears to be swirling up from the ground around them also makes us wonder whether the poster is strictly paying tribute to the dead, or if it’s subtly trying to tell us something about their possible futures. But with plausible back-from-the-snap theories ranging from rewinding time (which could explain Vision’s appearance here) to everyone simply being absorbed by the Soul Stone (which might not explain how a super bot, murdered before the snap, could come back to life), there’s no shortage of scenarios to keep those wheels of speculation turning.

Even as Marvel keeps playing its Endgame cards close to the vest, it’s nice to see Valkyrie appear here in her first group shot, and we’re pretty interested by Captain America’s return to a conventional shield, as well as Nebula’s new outfit.

Are these just more red herrings from the Russo brothers to keep us off the right path? If Thanos knows the answer, his deadpan look in the poster isn’t giving anything away. But with April just around the corner, we’re literally in the endgame now. Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters everywhere April 26.

Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Tag: MCU

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Thanos
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Thanos Infinity war cropped
Avengers: Infinity War concept art originally put Thanos in a hoodie
Jacob Oller
Feb 25, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Katherine Langford
Katherine-Langford.jpg
Report: Avengers 4 casts Katherine Langford for previously unannounced role
Benjamin Bullard
Oct 26, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Tag: MCU
Screen Shot 2018-08-12 at 11.10.45 AM
Peyton Reed may have given Avengers 4 time travel theory some credibility
Heather Mason
Aug 16, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: Marvel
Hope van Dyne, Ant-Man and the Wasp
Kevin Feige connects Ant-Man and The Wasp 'directly' to Avengers 4
Heather Mason
Jun 22, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0