Everything you need to know about the NASA mission taking off in 3, 2, 1...

NG-16, Northrop Grumman’s 16th commercial resupply mission with NASA is going to blast off for the ISS tomorrow — and the cargo headed for the space station is far out.

Besides the spectacular show you get watching the flaming exhaust of a rocket that ends up hundreds of thousands of feet over your head in less than a minute, it’s taking some really rad science with it. Riding to the space station on this mission are a lunar 3D printer, (cultured) human muscle cells, a machine that will cool off spacecraft prone to overheating, and capsules that could return mission results without burning up in the atmosphere.

There is also the Blob, which sounds like it already came out of space but is really slime mold. Observing it in space is a way to see how this bizarre organism responds to microgravity.

“Microgravity is great for doing fundamental research on biological and physical science, as well as exploration technology development,” Dr. Kirt Costello, chief scientist for the ISS, said today during a virtual press conference attended by SYFY WIRE. “It also helps us do research really meant to benefit people here on Earth, but using the unique environment on board is a great opportunity to conduct STEM experiments.”

The Antares rocket and NG 45 Cygnus capsule that will back up Expeditions 65 and 66 will be leaving Earth at 5:56 p.m. ET on Tuesday, with 8,200 pounds of cargo, 8,100 of which will be pressurized inside the vehicle. Pressurized contents are kept at the same pressure level we experience on Earth. With artificial atmospheric pressure as close as possible to that of the home planet, they can hold up in the nothingness of space where they would otherwise end up destroyed before they ever made it on board. Once the capsule separates from the rocket, it will begin its ascent to the ISS.

This is the heaviest payload that Antares is sending to space so far. It contains time-critical cargo that was not loaded until the last minute, or at least what is considered the last minute when it comes to rocket launches, which was 24 hours before launch. When the Cygnus capsule is berthed, astronauts will float over and unload the cargo. What was once only a cargo capsule has become more and more of a spaceborne lab that not only holds science experiments in optimal conditions, but can do science on its own. Unloading won’t be the end of Cygnus. Though it will burn up in the atmosphere as it returns to Earth, there is still scientific data it will send back to Mission Control before its final crash into the ocean.

“Cygnus conducts missions while conducing a safe landing; we have continued to upgrade Cygnus over the years to be more of a science lab than a cargo delivery station,” Frank DeMauro, Vice President and general manager of Tactical Space Systems at Northrop Grumman, said.

So what exactly is going into near-Earth orbit? The Redwire Regolith Print study is one of many preludes to the manned Artemis missions that will eventually land on the Moon. It will use readily available lunar regolith to 3D-print essential structures, possibly including habitats (unless astronauts end up hanging out in the Moons enormous lava tubes). Flying just the tech to the Moon without having to worry about materials drastically reduces the payload and cost. Lunar dust will ultimately be polymerized for the strongest end product possible.

There are two experiments that will try to turn down the heat in space and on return. FBCE, the Flow Boiling and Condensation Experiment, is developing a facility that will better inform scientists about how heat is transferred in microgravity. We’ve already seen what can happen to flames. Longer missions in the future will generate massive amounts of power and, with it, heat. Deep space missions will need a smaller and more efficient heat-transfer system that can vaporize hot liquid right away instead of having to move the heavy liquid before it can be vaporized. The prototype being sent to the ISS will be able to get rid of more excess heat than previous systems.

Video of Science Launching on Northrop Grumman CRS-16 Mission to the Space Station

“This research on the physical sciences can help us understand how to design better heat exchangers and boilers in space,” Costello said.

Another literally cool experiment is KREPE (Kentucky Re-Entry Probe Experiment) , which was designed by University of Kentucky scientists to protect spacecraft like Cygnus that reenters Earth’s atmosphere. It is much easier to recreate the environment for reentry in microgravity than it is on terra firma. Sensors and other instruments on a trio of capsules will leave the ISS with Cygnus and collect thermal data that could also help create heat shields on Earth.

Heat is not the only by-product of space travel. Carbon dioxide can also clog up spacecraft and be dangerous to breathe in high concentrations. The Four Bed CO2 Scrubber is new tech that will remove CO 2 and water from the air in the ISS, either converting it to water vapor and getting rid of CO 2 through a vent, or sending everything to a system that produces water.

“It’s absolutely the design objective of this hardware to not only create smaller more compact means of scrubbing CO 2 from atoms but making sure it can run for our future exploration missions autonomously, which may take a year each way,” Costello told SYFY WIRE at the press conference.

Those cultured human muscle cells will be used by the Cardinal Muscle experiment to better understand sarcopenia, the wasting away of muscle on Earthbound humans that muscle atrophy in zero-G may have a connection to. JAXA is flying additional experiments associated with this to the ISS.

The Blob is the other biological experiment going up. The slime mold Physarum polycephalum is unexpectedly responsive to experiments on Earth even though it is a single-celled organism without a brain. How it behaves in space could give valuable insight into the impact of microgravity on something that is neither plant, animal, or fungus.

Northrop Grumman's PURPLE prototype is in a category of its own. In collaboration with ESA and JAXA, the company will use infrared data to develop algorithms that will program next-gen satellite tracking capabilities and observations of Earth phenomena, such as hurricanes and volcanic eruptions, from space.

The countdown starts 12 hours before launch, so if you don’t want to miss that iconic 3…2…1, tune into NASA TV right here at 5:56 p.m. ET.