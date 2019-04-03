Allan Cole, who co-authored sci-fi novels The Sten Chronicles, dead at 75

Award-winning journalist, novelist, and screenwriter Allan Cole has passed away at the age of 75. Deadline reports that Cole died last Friday from complications resulting from cancer at his home in Boca Raton, Florida.

Cole was best known a the co-author of The Sten Chronicles, a series of sci-fi novels he penned with his writing partner Chris Bunch. The eight-volume series, which debuted back in 1982, became a worldwide hit selling more than 10 million copies around the globe.

Along with Bunch, who passed away in 2005, the two also wrote more than 150 television screenplays, including episodes of Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, The Incredible Hulk, and The Smurfs. The two also wrote the fantasy series The Far Kingdoms and the historical novels The Shannon Trilogy.

Born in Philadelphia in 1943, his father was in the CIA, and Cole spent his childhood in Europe, the Middle East and the Far East, which he wrote about in his book Lucky in Cyprus. Opting not to follow in his father's footsteps, he began his professional career as an investigative journalist, working for 14 years in the Los Angeles area. He eventually became the city editor and national news editor for the Santa Monica Outlook before turning to novels and teleplays.

His most recent credits include two episodes of Walker, Texas Ranger, in 1994 and 1998, respectively, and the 2006 Brazilian short film Hardball, which he co-wrote with director Bruno Bini.

Cole is survived by his wife, Kathryn, who's also his former writing partner's sister, as well as their children Jason, Susan Beck, and Alissia; his brothers David and Drew; and eight grandchildren.