Tim Seeley & Mike Norton bring the monsters to Main Street in Dark Horse's Alter Nation

Fresh out of the Panda Mony toybox and presented by Oregon-based Dark Horse Comics, a new 50-page graphic novel firmly implanted in the Alter Nation universe is marching toward comic shops this fall and picks up immediately after the fantastic events of the hit kids' webisode series aligning with the creative property's flagship action figures.

Tim Seeley (Batman Eternal, Hack/Slash, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero) and Mike Norton (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. 1956, Battlepug), along with ace colorist Allen Passalaqua (The Occultist, Bloodshot) and letterer Crank! (Rick and Morty, Lady Killer), are bringing Panda Mony’s sensational creation out of the lab and into the streets with Alter Nation: They Hide Hybrids! — and SYFY WIRE is delivering a first look at the cover and details of its storyline.

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

Alter Nation: They Hide Hybrids follows a clandestine crew of cryptid-heroes called GK Delta, who are committed to protecting all humanity from extraordinary threats. When you and your loyal colleagues are all that stand between humanity and potential annihilation, you must endeavor to trust each other regardless of the consequences. So when a teammate betrays his brothers in arms, the unit is forced to fight one of their own.

But what if he was correct to leave? With their strength divided, GK Delta must confront their worst enemy amid uncertainty as to their true nature.

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

In the fall of 2018, independent U.S. toy firm Panda Mony Toys unveiled its new line of original Alter Nation action figures at the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association Marketplace in New Orleans.

The line of colorful mutant monsters centered on a cadre of experimental human-animal hybrids raised in seclusion on a secret island military base off the coast of California. The imaginative line launched in 2019 with six hero figures — El Ray, Bomber, Daart, Eddie Thick-Skin, Little Big Horn, and Sham — plus two villains named Alpha and Sabotage.

As a cross-promotional tie-in project, Panda Mony Toys partnered with the animation production company Lil’ Critters Workshop last year to create an online webisode series based on the company’s Alter Nation characters.

That first two-minute chapter, titled "Glitch," premiered Nov. 6, 2019 on the Alter Nation YouTube channel, with new episodes appearing every Wednesday, each with its own solo story arc.

Video of Alter Nation Episode 1: Glitch

Dark Horse's Alter Nation: They Hide Hybrids arrives on Oct. 6, 2020 and includes the 12-page prequel comic Alter Nation: The Mystery of the Whining Winny. It'll be available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, TFAW, and your local comic shop.