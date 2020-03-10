WIRE Buzz: Altered Carbon anime sleeves up trailer; The New Mutants LGBTQ love story; more

Altered Carbon: Resleeved, Netflix's anime companion series to its live-action adaptation of Richard K. Morgan's cyberpunk novels, now has an official trailer ahead of its March 19 premiere.

First announced in November of 2018, the animated show dropped its initial images last month. While it was unclear whether the streamer would use the subtitle "Resleeved," we now have our answer. Takeshi Kovacs is back, and this time he "must protect a tattooist while investigating the death of a yakuza boss alongside a no-nonsense CTAC" on the planet Latimer.

Watch the new trailer below:

Video of Altered Carbon: Resleeved | Official Trailer | Netflix

Can we say this series looks like Hayao Miyazaki by way of gen:LOCK and Blade Runner? Eh, we'll say it anyway! Resleeved hails from the writing team of Dai Satô (Cowboy Bebop) and Tsukasa Kondo (Odd Squad). At this time, there's no confirmation of the voice cast.

Season 2 of Altered Carbon, which finds Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) step into the sleeve of Takeshi Kovacs, is now streaming on Netflix.

Yesterday, we reported on the fact that The New Mutants didn't undergo any reshoots in the wake of the Disney-Fox merger. Today, Entertainment Weekly brings us even more intel on the X-Men film, which is confirmed to feature an LGBTQ love story between Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane (Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams) and Danielle Moonstar/Mirage (Another Life's Blu Hunt).

Director and co-writer Josh Boone characterized their budding relationship as "a beautiful love story." He added, per EW, "It’s sort of the spine and focus of some of the character-driven stuff in the film." The filmmaker also admitted that he was inspired by the casual queer representation seen on Joss Whedon's Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

"Rahne and Dani have a telepathic connection in the comics, and so we just wanted to extend that in the film and put that within reality," Maisie Williams also told EW. "If they really could understand each other on that level, then you’d probably end up falling in love with that person."

Video of The New Mutants | Attitude TV Spot | 20th Century Studios

Williams went on to explain that the Wolfsbane-Mirage romantic storyline is not about coming to terms with one's sexuality. Rather, it's just about two people coming together in a dire situation, the main problem being that these young mutants are trying to escape from a sinister sanitarium. "They don’t really necessarily label it," she says of the on-screen relationship. "No one else does either, and no one really questions it."

In the comics, Wolfsbane is known for her ability to transform into a wolf-like creature, while Mirage is famous for the power to craft illusions.

Written by Boone and Knate Lee, The New Mutants opens in theaters Friday, April 3.

It's been less than a month since the animated Harley Quinn series on DC Universe finished airing its debut season, and we already have our first look at Season 2!

This initial piece of footage (seen below) pulls no punches as Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) literally bites off the Penguin's beaky nose (the bird-loving villain is voiced by Seinfeld's Wayne Knight). If that isn't representative of this entire show, we don't know what is.

Watch now:

Video of Harley Quinn | Season 2 First Look | DC Universe | TV-MA

Season 2 of Harley Quinn premieres on DC Universe on April 3.

It's only the second program on the subscription streaming service to return for a second season, after Titans. A sophomore outing for Doom Patrol is on the way, but no info (beyond the fact that it's actually happening) has been released for it just yet.