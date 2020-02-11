Altered Carbon S2: Anthony Mackie sleeves up for bloody carnage in full trailer

Cyberpunk investigator and all-around body swapping badass, Takeshi Kovacs, is all sleeved up and ready for action in the full trailer for Season 2 of Altered Carbon on Netflix.

Now played by Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Kovacs finds himself in an upgraded, military-grade body, complete with rapid healing and advanced reaction time. The new trailer also finds Takeshi reunited with his paramour, Quellcrist Falconer (played by Evil's Renée Elise Goldsberry) after he returns to his home planet of Harlan’s World. But is she as he remembers her? What follows is a trippy bloodbath of sci-fi violence and creeping tendrils.

You'll see what we mean as you watch the teaser below:

Video of Altered Carbon Season 2 | Main Trailer | Netflix

Who's that dude who engages our hero at the very end there? Well, that's the original iteration of Takeshi Kovacs (Falling Water's Will Yun Lee). Talk about being haunted by your past, right? It don't get more meta than that, folks.

Going back to the beginning for a second here, the plot kicks off in earnest when Takeshi returns home to investigate a series of brutal homcides. "With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?" teases the official description of the series' second outing.

Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi, and Torben Liebrecht also co-star in the upcoming season. James Saito guest stars as Tanaseda Hideki.

Based on the novels by Richard K. Morgan, Season 2 of Altered Carbon reanimates on Netflix Thursday, Feb. 27.