Casting: Altered Carbon assembles Season 2 cast, Natalie Dormer joins Penny Dreadful sequel series, more

After learning that Anthony Mackie, aka the MCU’s Falcon, would join the cast of the Netflix sci-fi series Altered Carbon for its second season, Deadline is reporting that Renée Elise Goldsberry and Chris Conner will return to reprise their roles as Quellcrist Falconer and Poe, respectively.

In addition, Season 2 brings newcomers Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi, Torben Liebrecht, and James Saito to the cast.

Missick will play Trepp, a bounty hunter. Meanwhile, Shihabi plays Dig 301, an out-of-work A.I. programmed to assist human archeologists. Liebrecht is Colonel Ivan Carrera, leader of a Protectorate Special Forces unit known as the “Wedge.” Saito will play Tanaseda Hideki, a centuries-old Yakuza boss.

Mackie is playing Kovacs, replacing original actor Joel Kinnaman, because people's consciousnesses being downloaded into new bodies is kind of what Altered Carbon is all about.

Season 2 of Altered Carbon is currently in production.

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, we’ve got some more casting news for Mr. Mercedes, the AT&T Audience Network's crime drama based on the Bill Hodges trilogy by Stephen King. A report from Variety has revealed that Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight) will guest-star on the upcoming third season.

Dern will play John Rothstein, a famous writer living reclusively in Bridgton, Ohio.

News of Dern’s casting comes shortly after it was reported that Gabriel Ebert and Rarmian Newton have joined the ensemble. Dern, Ebert and Newton are playing roles not from the third book in the series, End of Watch, but from the second, Finders Keepers. (End of Watch actually wound up being the basis for the bulk of the second season).

David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal) is returning as showrunner. Shooting has already begun.

Photo: Kyle Alexander

Showtime has announced that Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) will join Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, the follow-up to Penny Dreadful.

Dormer, who starred as would-be queen Margaery Tyrell for the first six seasons of Game of Thrones, will play a supernatural shapeshifting demon named Magda who can take the appearance of anyone she chooses.

Dormer joins a cast that includes Daniel Zovatto, Jessica Garza, and Johnathan Nieves.

The premium cable channel is promoting City of Angels as “a spiritual descendant of the original Penny Dreadful story.” Instead of being set in Victorian-era London like its predecessor, City of Angels opens in 1938 Los Angeles and has a whole new story and cast of characters separate from the original.

Production is expected to begin later this year.

Finally, Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Tyler Blackburn (Roswell, New Mexico) and Leah Pipes (Originals) have joined the cast of The CW’s Charmed. Blackburn will appear in one episode as a soul-sucking demon named Viralis, while Pipes will recur as Elder Charity’s younger sister, Fiona Callahan, a witch with a mysterious past.