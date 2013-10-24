Latest Stories

80sreturnjedi.jpg

Alternate scenes + Yoda voice work unearthed on Return of the Jedi laserdisc

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Oct 24, 2013

Want to take a long-lost peek into the making of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (you know, back when it was still called Revenge of the Jedi)?

An intrepid fan has come across a LaserDisc (remember those?) filled with alternate scenes, behind-the-scenes clips and other goodies from the film’s development. The footage was archived as part of the now defunct EditDroit video editing system, and the guy who acquired the disc has figured out how to retrieve the footage.

We get to see Frank Oz working his magic as the voice of Yoda, as well as some alternate shots from a few different scenes. Needless to say, it’s a fascinating find, and an intriguing new peek at a sci-fi classic.

Check out three clips below, and keep an eye on this page for more clips as they’re ripped and posted. 

Post by Return of the Jedi long lost Edit Droid Laserdisc Discovered.
 
Post by Return of the Jedi long lost Edit Droid Laserdisc Discovered.
 
Post by Return of the Jedi long lost Edit Droid Laserdisc Discovered.

(Via The Playlist)

 

Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
Tag: yoda
Tag: Laserdisc

