Amanda Seyfried enters more than a haunted house in the trailer for Netflix's 'Things Heard & Seen'

April's a big month for horror releases, including the wide rollouts of SXSW hit Jakob's Wife and Sundance hit In The Earth. Now, Netflix is said to add one more creepy movie to the month that marks halfway to Halloween: Things Heard & Seen, a dark journey that follows a couple into a new home that proves to be more than just a haunted house.

The film follows Catherine (Amanda Seyfried) as she makes the somewhat difficult but still fulfilling decision to leave the bustle of 1980s Manhattan and move up to the Hudson Valley, where her husband George (James Norton) has just landed a job at a local college. George, it seems, is preparing an idyllic small town life for them there, complete with a historic old home that just needs a little bit of love and extra paint to get it in good shape. Once they arrive at the home, though, Catherine starts noticing things, and what begins with the discovery of a creep old Bible soon morphs into something else.

Check out the trailer below:

Video of Things Heard &amp; Seen starring Amanda Seyfried | Official Trailer | Netflix

What's particularly striking about the story, at least in the way the trailer presents it, is how Things Heard & Seen seems to follow rather conventional haunted house beasts...right up until the moment it doesn't. This isn't just a story of a couple who moves into an old house that happens to still have something living in it. This is a story about a marriage, and about Catherine's increasing isolation and fear even as her husband seems to know there's something else lurking beneath the surface that he doesn't want to tell her about. In the way, it stands to deliver a kind of double dose of fear later this month.

Based on Elizabeth Brundage's acclaimed novel Things Cease to Appear, Things Heard & Seen is written and directed by the Oscar-nominated duo of Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini (American Splendor, Girl Most Likely), and features a supporting cast that also incudes Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), James Urbaniak (The Venture Brothers), and a pair of legends in F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus) and Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark).

Things Heard & Seen hits Netflix April 29.