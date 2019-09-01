Amazing cosplay invades Dragon Con 2019

As con season finally begins to dwindle, two significant events happened over the weekend. Pax West in Seattle had us covered for video games. Everything else? Well, Dragon Con in Atlanta was at the ready to celebrate movies, TV, sci-fi, and almost any fandom your heart desires. Want proof? We have it. Vanessa Armstrong was on hand all weekend taking photos. If you weren't able to attend Dragon Con in person, you were still able to experience it.

From Avengers to Flintstones to Demogorgons, if you watch it, read it, or play it, then this gallery will make you happy.