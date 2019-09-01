Latest Stories

Fear the Walking Dead finds god
Amazing cosplay invades Dragon Con 2019
Labor Day box office: Hobbs & Shaw, Lion King edge out Don’t Let Go in slow holiday weekend
Early 'Joker' reviews laugh in triumph at haunting, awards-worthy turn from Joaquin Phoenix
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Amazing cosplay invades Dragon Con 2019

Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Vanessa Frey Armstrong
Vanessa Armstrong
Sep 1, 2019
As con season finally begins to dwindle, two significant events happened over the weekend. Pax West in Seattle had us covered for video games. Everything else? Well, Dragon Con in Atlanta was at the ready to celebrate movies, TV, sci-fi, and almost any fandom your heart desires. Want proof? We have it. Vanessa Armstrong was on hand all weekend taking photos. If you weren't able to attend Dragon Con in person, you were still able to experience it.

From Avengers to Flintstones to Demogorgons, if you watch it, read it, or play it, then this gallery will make you happy.

Alice in Wonderland.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Ant Man Domino.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Blade Runner.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Bob Ross Dalek.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Bob Ross Dalek 2.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Captain_Marvel
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Chewbacca
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Chewbacca.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Cosplay Medic
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Danarys.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Demogorgons
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Disney Princess.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Disney Villans.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Doctor Octopus.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Doctor Strange.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Doctor Who.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Doctor_Doom
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Doctor_Olivia_Octavius
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
DragonCon 1.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
DragonCon 3.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Dude.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Egyptian_gods
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Endgame.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Final Fantasy.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Flintstones.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
GLOW.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Good Omens.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Harry Potter.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Haunted Mansion.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Haunted Mansion 2.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Hela.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Hela 2.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Jaws.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Klingon Troopers.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Kylo_Ren
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Lego Batman.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Marge and Duff Man.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Mario.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Masters of the Universe
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Medusa.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Minecraft
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Mr. Freeze and Bane.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Mr. Steve Rogers.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Mysterio.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Odin
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Oscar.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Padme.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Phoenix.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Rogue One KFC.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Spider-Villains.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Star Wars 2.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Stranger_Things
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
TOY STORY 4.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Up.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Wacky_Robots
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
WALL-E
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Weird_Stilt_Guy
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Willy Wonka.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Wizard of Oz.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Wonder Woman Xena.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
Zootopia.JPG
Image Credit: Vanessa Armstrong
