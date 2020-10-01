Amazing Spider-Man 2 star Jamie Foxx will return as Electro in the MCU's next Spidey film

The MCU is getting a new shock to the system. According to The Hollywood Reporter, we're about to see a second incarnation of Spider-Man battling Electro on the big-screen — and a familiar star is back to play the villain.

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in "final talks" to return to the role of Max Dillon, aka Electro, in the upcoming third installment of Marvel and Sony's Tom Holland-led Spider-Man franchise. Foxx previously played the role of the electricity-themed supervillain in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the second and final film in the now-defunct version of the franchise starring Andrew Garfield as the title superhero.

Foxx joins a Spider-Man sequel cast that's full of returning stars including Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batolon, Marisa Tomei and more in the wake of twin hits Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Marvel did not comment on the reports, so it's not clear exactly how Foxx's Electro will be integrated into the story, but it's not the first time a major player from a past incarnation of Spider-Man movies will pop up in the MCU. J.K. Simmons shocked fans in 2019 when he made a surprise return as J. Jonah Jameson at the end of Far From Home, and the implications of that development have yet to be fully explored.

Director Jon Watts is returning to direct the third Spidey film, which will see Peter Parker facing a whole new paradigm after he was outed as Spider-Man at the end of the last film. At the moment, Watts and company plan to start shooting the film sometime this fall for a November 2021 release, but as we all know those plans could change in a heartbeat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 cast Foxx's Electro as a soft-spoken engineer obsessed with the power of electricity, who was granted superpowers by an accident in an Oscorp lab. The character's introduction and his ties to Oscorp were part of that franchise's master plan to introduce a kind of Oscorp-backed version of the Sinister Six, but Amazing Spider-Man 2 disappointed both critically and financially, and sequels were shelved.

That failure eventually paved the way for Sony and Marvel to team up on the version of Spider-Man we have now, but Sony is also still hard at work on expanding their own universe of characters based on Spidey's various enemies and allies. Could Foxx eventually join that universe? Is his appearance as Electro going to ignite further discussion of the MCU Multiverse? Does that mean Andrew Garfield could play Peter Parker again someday in a Spiderverse team-up? Right now we have no idea, but this is definitely a very intriguing casting move.

The still untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel is currently slated to hit theaters November 5, 2021.