Amazing Spidey 2 not even out yet, but 3 and 4 just got release dates

Contributed by
Dany Roth
Jun 17, 2013

Looks like Sony is feeling pretty confident about its latest Spider-Man relaunch.

It's almost a year until Amazing Spider-Man 2 will be released in theaters, but producers are feeling so strongly about the property that they've just greenlit not just part three, but part four as well. Considering the fact that Sam Raimi's iteration of the franchise stopped at a trilogy of films, that's pretty huge.

The breakdown is as follows:

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will hit theaters on May 2, 2014.

The Amazing Spider-Man 3 will hit theaters on June 10, 2016.

The Amazing Spider-Man 4 will hit theaters on May 4, 2018.

Every two years, we'll be getting more web-slinging action. According to Jeff Blake, chairman of worldwide marketing and distribution for Sony Pictures, the reason for the confidence is obvious.

Spider-Man is our most important, most successful, and most beloved franchise, so we’re thrilled that we are in a position to lock in these prime release dates over the next five years.

With the introduction of Electro and Rhino in Amazing Spidey 2 and now these two sequels confirmed, it's seeming more and more likely that a Sinister Six plot is being set up.

But that's just one possibility. With at least two more movies, what other villains should Marc Webb and company introduce?

(via Slash Film)

