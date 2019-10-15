Killer cats? New report sheds light on Apple TV+'s reboot of Amazing Stories

Next month, Apple will be diving headfirst into the deep end of the streaming pool with the worldwide debut of its subscription entertainment service, Apple TV+. Collaborating with some of the biggest names in Hollywood like Simon Kinberg and J.J. Abrams (to name just a few), the platform will be packed with all kinds of original programming meant to rival Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

Shows like See (produced and directed by Francis Lawrence) and For All Mankind (created by Ronald D. Moore) will begin to stream when Apple TV+ goes live at the start of November, but one project — meant to be another flagship series for the service— will be missing ... at least for the time being. That would be the anticipated revival of Amazing Stories, Steven Spielberg's famous genre anthology from the mid-1980s, which attracted all kinds of acting and directing talent like Martin Scorsese, Tobe Hooper, John Lithgow, Danny DeVito, and more.

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter sheds some light on the reboot, which suffered a setback when the original showrunners, Bryan Fuller and Hart Hanson, parted ways with the production over creative differences. The duo envisioned the modern-day Amazing Stories as "an edgy, high-concept anthology," THR writes in describing the show's development. In fact, supposedly the team was already coming up with episode ideas like a bonkers story of "a crazy cat lady murdered by her feline friends," per the report.

Once Fuller and Hanson were gone, Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (both vets of ABC's Once Upon a Time) were brought on to steer the project, THR writes, toward "a more aspirational version of the show." At this time, Kitsis and Horowitz are both attached as executive producers alongside Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Spielberg himself.

Fans are no doubt looking forward to Apple TV+'s take on this series when it does arrive. After all, if CBS All Access' successful reboot of The Twilight Zone is any indication, fan fervor for fantasy anthologies shows no signs of dying down anytime soon.

Apple TV+ launches on Nov. 1 — a full 11 days before its competitor, Disney+.