Latest Stories

Luke Perry
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Riverdale's Luke Perry tribute, an Orville comic book, more
Black Panther
Tag: Movies
Genre MVP: The invisible VFX that the Avengers couldn't live without
The-Magicians-Season-4
Tag: Fangrrls
'The Magicians' Discussion: Season 4, Episode 7 turns sidekicks into heroes
Dante, Devil May Cry 5
Tag: Games
Devil May Cry 5 is the best B-movie-turned-video-game out there
Lord of the Rings amazon map second age

Amazon confirms Lord of the Rings show is Second Age prequel to films

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Mar 7, 2019

After being locked down tighter than the nuclear codes, some details about Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings show have begun to trickle out thanks to some increasingly updated maps — but they’ve seemingly confirmed that the show will be set long, long before the characters fans know from the films.

Past maps have explained that the film wouldn’t be about young Aragorn — as some of the names of landmarks and towers simply didn’t exist during the hero’s time (think of old maps showing the U.S.S.R.) — but now the newest expansion of the map from the Amazon Lord of the Rings Twitter account has introduced a lost civilization and the confirmation of a new age.

Check it out:

As if the inclusion of the Atlantis-like island of Numenor (which later falls to Sauron’s corruption) wasn’t enough, the account followed up with a second tweet that cleared up any other speculation about when the series will be set. Welcome to the Second Age:

For those not versed in hardcore Tolkien lore, this effectively means the show will be set in the era leading up to the Last Alliance of Elves and Men defeating Sauron’s army (but not destroying the ring) in the opening scene of the first film. The Second Age is about 3,500 years long and involves tons of drama, but the fall of Numenor and the creation of this final alliance during the era’s fourth millennium would seem like ripe fodder for a TV show.

No plot details or release information has yet to be announced, but if clues like these keep filtering out, Middle-earth’s greatest detectives will soon know everything about the show.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
Tag: Amazon
Tag: Second Age
Tag: J.R.R. Tolkien

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: J.R.R. Tolkien
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
cate-blanchett-as-galadrielthehobbit.jpeg
Why Amazon’s giant Tolkien project should focus on the First Age of Middle-earth
Brian Silliman
Jan 8, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: Peter Jackson
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
Peter Jackson Lord of the Rings
This is what excites Peter Jackson most about Amazon's Lord of the Rings series
Josh Weiss
Dec 4, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
Tag: Amazon
Lord of the Rings Sam and Frodo
Amazon hopes to get Lord of the Rings series to audiences by 2021
Josh Weiss
Jun 11, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: rumor of the day
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn
Rumor of the day: Will Lord of the Rings TV series focus on young Aragorn?
Don Kaye
May 16, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2