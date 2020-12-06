Amazon's 'Invincible' fills out A-list voice cast with Mahershala Ali, Jon Hamm, Ezra Miller, and more

Amazon's Invincible series just filled out its principal voice cast with a slew of A-listers like Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali (Luke Cage), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jonathan Groff (Frozen), Nicole Byer (Bad Hair), Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice), Djimon Hounsou (The King's Man), Jon Hamm (Good Omens), and Clancy Brown (SpongeBob SquarePants).

Their roles are as follows: Titan (Ali), D.A. Sinclair (Miller), Rick Sheridan (Groff), Vanessa & Fiona (Byer), Machine Head (Donovan), Martian Emperor (Hounsou), Steve (Hamm), and Damien Darkblood (Brown). Below, you can check out each actor beside their respective characters, save for Byer and Hamm, as Amazon did not provide any companion artwork for them. We'll just have to use our imaginations for those two right now.

Credit: Amazon Studios/Image Comics

Credit: Amazon Studios/Image Comics

Credit: Jason Bell/Image Comics

Credit: Amazon Studios

Credit: Amazon Studios/Image Comics

Credit: Amazon Studios/Image Comics

Credit: Cheryl Man

Credit: Amazon Studios/Image Comics

Based on Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's Image comic book series of the same name, the show already had an impressive roster of acting talent: Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (An American Pickle), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Walton Goggins (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Max Burkholder (Imaginary Order), and more.

Yeun leads the ensemble as Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, the 17-year-son of the world's most powerful superhero, Omni-Man (Simmons). As Mark's powers begin to manifest, he comes to learn that his father's legacy isn't as pristine as he once thought.

"We're definitely not holding back on the violence at all," Kirkman promised at New York Comic Con back in October. "It is at times a little bit more gruesome."

The book, which is Kirkman's second-longest comic after The Walking Dead, ended its 15-year run in the winter of 2018. Kirkman serves as an executive producer alongside Simon Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder. Justin Allen & Chris Copeland are attached as supervising directors, while Linda Lamontagne fills the role of casting director.

Invincible premieres on Prime Video sometime in 2021. No specific date has been announced yet.