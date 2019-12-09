An Amazon spinoff may be in the works from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins

With the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 now online, all eyes are back on Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins. Fans have been waiting a long time for a look at the sequel, and now that they've got it, the good news doesn't stop there.

Speaking with the members of the press ahead of the trailer's release at CCXP in Brazil on Sunday, Jenkins revealed that she is currently toying with the idea of a spinoff about the Amazons. Moreover, she already knows where a third Wonder Woman movie would go.

“We actually already know the whole story to it,” said the director. “It’s just a matter of, will we change our minds, and when [to make it]. I think what we don't want to do is do it back to back. It's been great doing these two movies back to back, but I think it's important to give it a little rest in between. And I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too far in advance. We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes."

Credit: Warner Bros.

Getting back to the idea of a spinoff for a second, it could be cool to dig into the origins of Themyscira, the mythical island home of Diana Prince (Gadot) and the other Amazons. Both Robin Wright (Antiope) and Connie Nielsen (Hippolyta), who are appearing in 1984 — albeit in smaller roles — could be brought back for a more fleshed-out look at how this civilization of great female warriors came to be.

In the meantime, however, audiences will head to the Reagan era as Diana reunites with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) and fights against the evil machinations of Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal).

Credit: DC/Warner Bros. Pictures

"This movie is about colliding Wonder Woman with the evil of our times, which is the excess and opulence that we have found ourselves in a position of indulging,” added Jenkins, revealing that the first cut of the film ran about 2 hours, 45 minutes. “We're running Wonder Woman right into mankind at their best and their worst and the villains that are born from that. So it's talking about now as much as it is the ‘80s, and it's using the ‘80s as a great metaphor to do it because the ‘80s really wore us at our most extreme before we understood any cost."

“Watching the movie now, I'm just so happy and so grateful that it was all worth it and that we use this amazing opportunity that we got to tell the Wonder Woman story once again,” offered Gadot. “And we've done it in a whole new way of its own. It's a different chapter.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theaters everywhere on June 5, 2020.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)