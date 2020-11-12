WIRE Buzz: Amber Heard still diving into Aquaman 2; Amazon climbs on black hole love triangle movie; more

Amber Heard has confirmed she'll be back as Mera in Aquaman 2. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Heard puts to rest rumors that she wasn’t returning.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Heard told EW. "I'm so excited to film that."

Credit: Warner Bros.

Rumors had been flying about Heard’s involvement in the sequel, in part due to her past alleged abusive relationship with Johnny Depp. Depp was recently let go from Fantastic Beasts 3 due to these allegations, and Mads Mikkelsen is in talks to replace him as Grindelwald in the film.

"Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality," Heard said in response to Depp claiming she was abusive to him. "Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year."

While Aquaman 2 hasn’t been officially announced by Warner Bros., Heard went on to add that she expects the film, starring Jason Momoa in the titular role, to go into production sometime in 2021.

Even a black hole needs some love. At least it does in Jonathan Lethem’s sci-fi novel, As She Climbed Across the Table, where a black hole and two humans are involved in an elaborate love triangle. Though a bizarre premise, the novel has gotten critical acclaim, so much so that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon has picked up an adaptation of the tale.

Joe Penhall (Mindhunter) will write the script for the adaptation, while Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) is on board to direct.

In addition to creating Mindhunter, Pendall is the playwright who wrote Blue-Orange as well as the movie adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s The Road. In addition to directing and co-writing Eternal Sunshine, Gondry has also directed music videos for acts like Daft Punk, Beck, and Radiohead.

Given their experience, the two creatives seem well-suited to bring As She Climbed Across the Table to the small screen. No word yet on who will be cast as the black hole or the human roles, or when the adaptation will air on Amazon.

Norman Reedus’ production company, bigbaldhead, along with Utopia Originals and Shout! Factory are bringing the horror classic Sorority House Massacre to the small screen. The title of the original movie is an accurate description of the plot: a group of sorority sisters is stalked by a killer who, in addition to murdering many of them, has a telepathic link with one of the girls.

“I could not be more excited to collaborate with Robert and his incredible team at Utopia on this project,” Reedus told Deadline, who broke the story. “Their taste and creative vision are inspiring, and exactly in line with the kind of content that bigbaldhead set out to develop. We are thrilled to revisit this cult classic and create something truly unique.”

According to Deadline, the television series will also be created in partnership with Stephen Trask, who is best known for creating the Broadway show Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Things are still in the early stages, so it’s unknown when and where the show will air or who will star in the production.