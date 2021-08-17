Anne Rice witch series brewing at AMC, while Shudder reveals details for 'Behind the Monsters' docu-series

From witches to horror icons, AMC Networks revealed an array of genre and horror projects coming to their portfolio of channels at the Television Critic’s Association virtual summer press tour today. In particular, AMC Studios announced they have opened a writers’ room to potentially build a series around Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, and Shudder announced an October premiere for the new horror focused docuseries, Behind the Monsters.

For Lives of the Mayfair Witches, writers/executive producers Esta Spaulding and Michelle Ashford have been hired to develop the series, which would expand AMC’s Anne Rice “universe” following the already ordered Interview with a Vampire series which will premiere in 2022.

Another writer’s room opened for the potential new genre series Demascus, created by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm. Billed as a sci-fi, comedy, genre-fluid coming-of-age story, it follows the journey of Demascus, “a 33-year-old Black man on a mission of self-discovery and the burgeoning field of digital psychiatry that may be the key to defining his truest self.”

On Shudder, the latest docuseries celebrating all thing horror, Behind the Monsters, will debut Oct. 26 and feature six episodes that deep dive into some of the most iconic monsters of contemporary horror cinema including Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Candyman, Chucky and Pinhead.

AMC will also premiere a new dystopian drama, Anna, on Nov. 18. It presents our world destroyed by a virus that kills adults and not children. That in turn leads the pint-sized humans to create savage communities that young Anna tries to navigate via the guidance of a survival book drafted by her mother.