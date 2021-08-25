AMC's 'Interview with the Vampire' series finds undead leads in Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid

AMC's Interview with the Vampire TV series is fast filling out its coffin-dwelling cast. In the last few weeks alone, the project has staked its two leading men. Sam Reid (Waiting for the Barbarians) is all set to portray vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, while Jacob Anderson is on board as his blood-sucking protégé, Louis de Pointe du Lac. Anderson is, of course, best-known for playing Grey Worm, the mostly-unsmiling leader of the Unsullied army on HBO's Game of Thrones.

Both Lestat and Louis previously appeared in a 1994 film adaptation of Interview where they were played by Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, respectively. Stuart Townsend played Lestat in the 2002 sequel, Queen of the Damned.

The show was confirmed to be moving forward with an eight-episode order earlier this summer, more than a year after AMC acquired the screen rights to 18 Anne Rice novels that make up two different literary series: "The Vampire Chronicles" series and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches." Perry Mason co-creator Rolin Jones will write, executive produce, and showrun.

“In 1973, a grieving mother and extraordinary writer began what would become the finest vampire novel ever written (all respects to Mr. Stoker),” Jones said back in June. "Nearly 50 years later we know what’s expected of us. We know how much this book and the ones that follow mean to their massive fan base. We feel you over our shoulders as we tend the Savage Garden. Louis and Lestat are coming out of hiding and we can’t wait to re-unite them with you."

Rice, Mark Johnson, and Christopher Rice are executive producers as well.

Interview with the Vampire is expected to swoop onto AMC and AMC Plus sometime next year.