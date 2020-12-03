WIRE Buzz: AMC Theatres in 'urgent talks' with WarnerMedia; DC's Future State trailer; more

AMC Theatres is in talks with WarnerMedia about their decision to have WB's entire slate of 2021 theatrical films released simultaneously on their streaming platform, HBO Max.

“These coronavirus-impacted times are uncharted waters for all of us, which is why AMC signed on to an HBO Max exception to customary practices for one film only, Wonder Woman 1984, being released by Warner Brothers at Christmas when the pandemic appears that it will be at its height,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a statement reported by The Wrap. “However, Warner now hopes to do this for all their 2021 theatrical movies, despite the likelihood that with vaccines right around the corner the theatre business is expected to recover.”

“Clearly, Warner Media intends to sacrifice a considerable portion of the profitability of its movie studio division, and that of its production partners and filmmakers, to subsidize its HBO Max start up,” Aron continued. “As for AMC, we will do all in our power to ensure that Warner does not do so at our expense. We will aggressively pursue economic terms that preserve our business. We have already commenced an immediate and urgent dialogue with the leadership of Warner on this subject.”

AMC, like all movie theaters across the county, has been hit hard this year by the COVID-19 pandemic. WarnerMedia’s move to stream their 2021 films in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously would be another significant setback to AMC, and Aron’s statement makes clear that he plans to fight it as best he can.

Future State, the much-anticipated comic book event where DC will jump ahead in time to tell stories about the next generation of superheroes, is set to kick off this January. But we got a seductive sneak peek today.

The two-month event will unfold across 25 miniseries as well as several one-shots. And while we still have to wait to get our hands on the actual comics, DC released a trailer today to whet our appetites:

Video of DC Future State | Official Trailer

The trailer shows us the superheroes of the future, who have taken over the iconic mantles of DC characters including Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. How far in the future do the next superheroes live? The trailer description states that Future State will take us on a journey “from the near future to the end of time,” which doesn’t narrow things down too much.

Looks like we'll have to wait for our near future (aka January) to learn more.

Speaking of the movie theater box office, 2020 has been historically bad. But even though the year has been tough, there were still some films released early enough that managed to do reasonably well.

One of those movies is Birds of Prey, which premiered on Feb. 7 and garnered over $84 million domestically and over $200 million worldwide. That would make it the highest grossing comic book movie of the year if everything ends up as expected, with the pandemic still keeping box office grosses well below normal.

Credit: Warner Bros.

On the U.S. front, those numbers currently place it sixth overall, with Bad Boys for Life, which premiered Jan. 17, leading the pack with $204 million domestically. Oscar contender 1917, as well as Sonic the Hedgehog, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are the other movies that fared better than Birds of Prey. None of those, however, are what Hollywood would call traditional comic book films.

Those rounding out the current Top 10 after Birds of Prey are Little Women, The Invisible Man, and The Call of the Wild.

Want to see Birds of Prey again? You can’t see it in select theaters now, and it's currently streaming on HBO Max.