It's a wacky, sci-fi revolution in first trailer for Lord & Miller's animated action-comedy 'America: The Motion Picture'

American history is a vibrant and vital tapestry, and that's why we've seen so many incredible works of art emerge that reflect on our nation's past with wisdom, insight, and care. From sprawling miniseries like HBO's John Adams to more recent successes like Hamilton, the founding of our nation is still fertile storytelling ground, but even those versions of the story leave a few things out.

Now, it's time for the story of America's birth to be told the way God and Betsy Ross intended: Through a raunchy, action-packed animated comedy from the guys who brought you Archer and The Expendables.

America: The Motion Picture is directed by Matt Thompson, written by Dave Callaham, and produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (who've been behind everything from The LEGO Movie to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and aims to tell the "historically accurate" version of America's founding through the eyes of the people who lived it. You know, with a little bit of cartoon flourish along the way that makes it fit right in with the rest of Netflix's massive summer movie slate.

So, which beloved American figures will be part of this definitely accurate and not-at-all-embellished docudrama? Well, legendary leaders like the chainsaw-wielding George Washington (Channing Tatum), the robotic centaur Paul Revere (Bobby Moynihan), the cyberpunk inventor Thomas Edison (Olivia Munn), and the gun-toting legend Samuel Adams (Jason Mantzoukas).

In the trailer below (featuring some NSFW language, be warned), you'll see exactly how these and other American luminaries defeated tyranny, founded a nation, and definitely didn't do anything untoward or controversial along the way. Check it out:

Video of America: The Motion Picture | Channing Tatum | Official Trailer | Netflix

With a cast that also includes Judy Greer, Will Forte, Raoul Max Trujillo, Killer Mike, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg, America: The Motion Picture looks like exactly the kind of action-packed entertainment perfect for ringing in Independence Day this summer. Featuring everything from bald eagles to electric guitars to Big Ben as a giant robot, this is pure, wholesome, American entertainment at its finest.

The movie hits Netflix on June 30.