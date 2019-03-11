Latest Stories

Stan Lee via Getty Images
Ricky Whittle in American Gods

American Gods Season 2 gets mixed reception from fans after long-awaited return

Contributed by
Default contributor image
George Stark
Mar 11, 2019

The critic reviews for the second season of American Gods haven't exactly been heavenly — but that certainly didn't deter fans from tuning in on Sunday night to watch the show's long-awaited return for themselves.

Although the Starz adaptation of Neil Gaiman's fantasy novel enjoyed an exciting and ambitious first season, problems emerged when showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green departed, and production for Season 2 began to drag. So, was it worth the wait? 

The resounding answer from fans of the show appears to be... well, a mixed bag. But let's start with the good, with one viewer boldly claiming: "Season 2 episode 1 of American Gods worked better for me than any episode from season 1, even down to the mid-show acid trip."

The episode, titled "House on the Rock", followed the epic showdown at Easter's (Kristin Chenoweth) party, with Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) continuing his quest to pitch the case for war to the Old Gods.

And while the pacing of the show may have changed with the departing showrunners, one thing that has remained is the stellar cast, with characters like Mr. Nancy (Orlando Jones) getting special mentions from fans on Twitter.

However, not everyone was thrilled. Some viewers complained of not remembering certain plot points, especially considering the finale aired back in 2017, while another viewer pointed out that the new tone felt "odd."

Perhaps one fan put it best when they tweeted: "I find #AmericanGods visually stunning but truthfully I don't understand anything. And I enjoy it all the same."

What did you think of the latest episode? Give us your opinion in the comments below...

