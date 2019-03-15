American Gods has prayed its way toward a third season at Starz

Some ancient deity somewhere has smiled down upon Starz adaptation of Neil Gaiman's American Gods and granted the fantasy series a third season, the network announced this afternoon.

In addition to a shiny new batch of episodes, the show will also receive a brand-new showrunner/executive producer in the form of Charles “Chic” Eglee, a veteran of Hemlock Grove, The Walking Dead, and Dexter.

“I’m thrilled American Gods has been renewed for a third season, and even more thrilled that I’m getting to work on it with Chic Eglee,” Gaiman said in a statement. “Chic is the best partner-in-crime. We’ve been working for weeks now on the shape of the season and I’m delighted that he gets to carry the American Gods torch on to glory. Thank you to Fremantle, Starz, and Amazon for having faith in the series, to Bryan, Michael, and Jesse for bringing it this far, to all the cast and crew, and most of all to the viewers. It’s their love of the characters that took us to this point, and will take us on to the next chapter.”

Credit: Starz

Eglee is just the latest in a change of showrunners since Season 1 debuted in 2017. So far, Bryan Fuller, Michael Green, and Jesse Alexander have all taken the reins of the fire-spitting buffalo god, which, now that we think about it, actually serves as a nice metaphor for the series' numerous production troubles (such as major delays over scripts and filming) over the last two years.

“Audiences continue to worship at the altar of American Gods and we are excited to be able to announce to all the true believers that there is more of this fantastical series to come,” added Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming for Starz. “With Chic at the helm, the invaluable insight and contributions of Neil Gaiman, and the undeniable talent of this dedicated cast and crew, we know that the show will continue to deliver on the vision and promise laid out in the novel.”

Season 2 of American Gods premiered March 10 and has been receiving less-than-stellar reviews compared to the positive reaction met by the debut episodes in Season 1. A new episode airs this Sunday, March 17, at 8pm EST.