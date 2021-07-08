See more of Danny Trejo's baseball bat-wielding Santa in full trailer for FX's 'American Horror Stories'

Netflix kicked off a summer of horror with Fear Street and the soon to be released A Classic Horror Story, but FX and Hulu are hot on their heels with the upcoming release of American Horror Stories on July 15.

The show is already boasting a pretty stacked cast, including several American Horror Story vets such as Billie Lourd as "Liv Whitley," Matt Bomer as "Michael," John Carroll Lynch as "Larry Bitterman," and Naomi Grossman as "Rabid Ruth". However, there's also a couple of new faces added to the mix as well, one of whom is none other than the man behind Machete himself, Danny Trejo, who'll be playing a version of Santa.

But as the trailer (below) proves, this version of the beloved holiday figure is anything but jolly, and the only gift he'll be bringing this year is the baseball bat he seems to be wielding. (No word yet if it makes a difference whether you're naughty or nice.)

Check it out:

Video of American Horror Stories | Official Trailer - Season 1 | FX on Hulu

Unlike AHS from which it is spun off, American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series made up of self-contained episodes, each of which will introduce a new horror scenario and set of characters — including a female variant version of the infamous Rubber Man. What's more, earlier in April, series co-creator Ryan Murphy asked fans what they'd like to see explored, and among the choices were: Aliens, Xmas Horror, Bloody Mary, Piggy Pan, Sirens, and Plague. So it looks like some fans are getting their wish after all!

This first season was shot alongside Season 10 of AHS, which has since been revealed to be subtitled Double Feature and will apparently feature two seasons in one, as teased by Murphy, as well as presumably two villains.

AHS co-creator Brad Falchuk serves as executive producer alongside Murphy. They are joined by Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto.

The first two episodes of American Horror Stories will be available to stream on FX on Hulu on July 15, with subsequent new episodes being released every Thursday. American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres on FX on Aug. 13.