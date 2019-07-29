WIRE Buzz: American Horror Story: 1984 goes to camp; Blair Witch brews up gameplay trailer

Another WIRE Buzz comin' at ya!

Enjoy the latest goodies from American Horror Story: 1984, a new Blair Witch video game, and the re-release of a sci-fi classic.

FX has scared up a new teaser promo for American Horror Story: 1984. The footage shows a bunch of boozy (and most likely horny) teenagers driving up to Camp Redwood — but what they don't know is that a knife-wielding maniac is hanging onto the bottom of one of their vehicles, Cape Fear-style. Naturally, there is to be some bloodshed in the future of these carefree (for now) adolescents.

Video of American Horror Story: 1984 | Season 9: Camp Redwood Teaser | FX

Aside from Haddonfield, Illinois, a secluded summer camp is the quintessential setting for the teen slasher genre, which kicked off with 1978's Halloween but was perfected in 1980's Friday the 13th. AHS: 1984 premieres on FX on Sept. 18.

Emma Roberts, Gus Kenworthy, Sarah Paulson, Angelica Ross, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, John Carroll Lynch, Matthew Morrison, DeRon Horton, and Zach Villa will all appear in the upcoming season.

If you feel like scaring yourself during the day, watch an all-new gameplay trailer for the forthcoming Blair Witch video game from Bloober Team and Lionsgate Games. First announced last month at E3, the title unfolds in 1996, two years after the events of the original movie. Players take on the persona of Ellis, an ex-cop with a shady past who ventures into the woods of Burkittsville, Maryland, to look for a missing boy. While things get real creepy real fast, Ellis at least has his faithful dog, Bullet, for company.

Video of Blair Witch - Official Gameplay Trailer

Blair Witch arrives on Xbox One and PC on Aug. 30.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture, the first film adaptation of the iconic sci-fi series, is returning to theaters for its 40th anniversary this September. The two-day event, happening Sept. 15 and 16, stems from a partnership between Paramount Pictures and Fathom Events. Directed by Gary Wise (West Side Story), the film finds Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and the rest of the USS Enterprise crew working to save Earth from an evil alien entity known as V'Ger.

Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, and James Doohan all co-star in the flick (originally released in December of 1979), which made $82 million at the domestic box office and was followed by Star Trek II: Wrath of Kahn three years later.

Video of Star Trek the Motion Picture Trailer

You can pick up tickets here starting Aug. 2.