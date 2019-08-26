Latest Stories

It Chapter 2 Losers Club
Tag: Movies
It director teases shooting new material for supercut of Chapters One and Two: 'I'm not done'
Anthony Michael Hall
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Halloween sequel lands Anthony Michael Hall; The Boys’ action figure ad; more
Ghidorah MonsterVerse
Tag: Movies
Starship Troopers to Star Trek: Godzilla Blu-ray reveals King of the Monster’s cinematic influences
Cobra Kai
Tag: TV
Emmy Contender: The real martial arts and stunts behind Cobra Kai's biggest brawl
AHS 1984 Mr. Jingles screengrab
More info i
Source: FX
Tag: TV
Tag: News

American Horror Story: 1984 goes full trashy slasher as first trailer introduces Mr. Jingles

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Aug 26, 2019

Sorry Wonder Woman fans, but the only 1984 news today is going full ‘80s slasher flick rather than retro neon superheroine. But that’s still fun, right? American Horror Story: 1984, Ryan Murphy’s long-running and always idiosyncratic FX series, released the first full trailer for its ninth season today — and it’s going full summer camp, mullet-filled schlock.

After a first look at the casting gave fans plenty to look forward to at the Friday the 13th-esque Camp Redwood where the show is set. With a cast filled with stars both familiar to the series and new — including Emma Roberts, Gus Kenworthy, Sarah Paulson, Angelica Ross, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, John Carroll Lynch, Matthew Morrison, DeRon Horton, and Zach Villa — there’s a lot to love in the first long look at Murphy’s take on Camp Crystal Lake. 

More American Horror Story: 1984

Ryan Murphy
AHS: 1984 promises to slay fans of '80s horror
May 11, 2019
American Horror Story: 1984
Look of the Week: American Horror Story goes back to the '80s
Jul 21, 2019

Check it out:

So we have our slasher: Mr. Jingles. And of course, where there’s steamy summer camp action, a maniac recently escaped from detention is sure to follow. That’s the basic premise of the season, which is just as full of ‘80s fashion as it is campfire stories come to life. All in all, this trailer really makes the season look like a synth-scored, extra bloody version of Riverdale — but somehow even more intent on its youngsters hooking up in new and exciting ways.

American Horror Story hopes to canonize a beloved new slasher when its ninth season takes audiences back to 1984 on Sept. 18.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: American Horror Story: 1984
Tag: Trailers
Tag: American Horror Story
Tag: Horror

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: