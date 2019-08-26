American Horror Story: 1984 goes full trashy slasher as first trailer introduces Mr. Jingles

Sorry Wonder Woman fans, but the only 1984 news today is going full ‘80s slasher flick rather than retro neon superheroine. But that’s still fun, right? American Horror Story: 1984, Ryan Murphy’s long-running and always idiosyncratic FX series, released the first full trailer for its ninth season today — and it’s going full summer camp, mullet-filled schlock.

After a first look at the casting gave fans plenty to look forward to at the Friday the 13th-esque Camp Redwood where the show is set. With a cast filled with stars both familiar to the series and new — including Emma Roberts, Gus Kenworthy, Sarah Paulson, Angelica Ross, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, John Carroll Lynch, Matthew Morrison, DeRon Horton, and Zach Villa — there’s a lot to love in the first long look at Murphy’s take on Camp Crystal Lake.

Check it out:

Video of American Horror Story: 1984 | Season 9: Official Trailer [HD] | FX

So we have our slasher: Mr. Jingles. And of course, where there’s steamy summer camp action, a maniac recently escaped from detention is sure to follow. That’s the basic premise of the season, which is just as full of ‘80s fashion as it is campfire stories come to life. All in all, this trailer really makes the season look like a synth-scored, extra bloody version of Riverdale — but somehow even more intent on its youngsters hooking up in new and exciting ways.

American Horror Story hopes to canonize a beloved new slasher when its ninth season takes audiences back to 1984 on Sept. 18.